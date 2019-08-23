American Model Aarika Wolf Shows Off Bikini Body In Switzerland Getaway

After touring the Mediterranean for some sun, Aarika Wolf has traveled north to enjoy more mild temperatures — but equally gorgeous scenery — in Switzerland. Amid all the fun she is having, the American model found some time in her schedule to share snippets of how she has been spending her days with her Instagram fans.

On Friday, the model — who is also known for being in on-again, off-again relationship with DJ Calvin Harris — took to the popular social media platform to share a series of snapshot of herself enjoying a dip in a pool, while flaunting her flawless bikini body. In the shot, the 25-year-old stunner is rocking a two-piece bathing suit that consists of a triangle top with thin straps that go tie up behind the model’s neck. Wold teamed her bra with a pair of matching bottoms that sit low on her frame, helping accentuate her full, wide hips while showcasing her itty bitty waist.

The first photo shows Wolf lifting herself up on the edge of an infinity pool in Lake Lucerne — as the geotag she included with her post indicates — in a pose that showcases the model’s derriere, which is further accentuated by the thong she is wearing. The pose also highlights the toned muscles of her back, since she is holding her body weight on her arms.

The other two photos show Wolf enjoying the pool in different poses while the gorgeous lake and mountains feature in the background.

As of the time of this writing, the post — which Wolf shared with her 188,000 Instagram followers — had garnered more than 3,300 likes and upwards of 30 comments within just a few hours of being posted. Users of the social media app who are fans of the model took to the comments section to praise her beauty.

“Wow but it’s beautiful there,” one user raved, trailing the comment with a heart eyes smiley and a droplets emoji.

“I need to do your back workout routine,” another one chimed in, adding a flex bicep after the words.

“Calvin u lucky chump :))” a third fan added.

As The Daily Mail previously reported, the model first met the DJ in 2014, when she was cast for his “Blame” music video. Harris is also known for his singles “We Found Love,” “This Is What You Came For,” “Summer” and “Feel So Close.”

The couple dated for about seven months in 2015 before Harris began going out with singer Taylor Swift. Harris and Wolf rekindled their romance in 2017 before separating once more just three months later. They are currently on attempt number three, according to The Daily Mail.