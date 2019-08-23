Jeffrey Epstein’s Taste In Music Was Reportedly As Creepy As Would Be Expected

Convicted sex offender and accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein’s creepy taste in music, which appears to mirror his favorite personal activities, shed light on the criminal, Business Insider reported.

The disgraced financier — who was reportedly building a windowless, private concert hall on his island — liked songs like Van Halen’s “Hot for Teacher” and an Oscar Peterson rendition of “My Heart Belongs to Daddy.” The latter reportedly speaks of a girl’s devotion to her father over her lover, echoing Epstein’s penchant for young, prepubescent girls.

According to the report, Epstein also created playlists for his flight aboard his private jet, the “Lolita Express.” His preferred music featured a mixture of jazz and classic rock, including Aerosmith, The Who, Led Zeppelin, The Doors, Oscar Peterson and Pitbull. He also included a comedy album from Louis C.K. and a version of “Before You Accuse Me” by Eric Clapton.

Vice News reports that Epstein donated to music programs such as Michigan’s Interlochen Center for the Arts, which is a musical camp for — of course — kids.

Although Epstein’s death at the Manhattan’s Metropolitan Correctional Center (MCC) was ruled a suicide, some still believe Epstein was murdered due to his close ties of the powerful elite, including Bill Clinton and Donald Trump. But per USA Today, there is reportedly a larger trend of increasing suicides across the Bureau of Prisons. In the fiscal year that ended on September 2018, there have been 27 federal inmate suicides, and since October 1 there have been at least another 21.

Jeffrey Epstein’s taste in art, music, and books seems pretty twisted in hindsight. https://t.co/uJMMJacokC — VICE (@VICE) August 23, 2019

“It’s part of the problem, but the biggest problem is the vast majority of people don’t care about prisoners who are largely seen as lesser than the average citizen,” said Cameron Lindsay, a former warden at three federal prisons.

“I’m not saying that all (prison) staffers don’t care; it’s more about leadership setting the tone.”

Regardless, conspiracies still swirl around regarding Epstein’s death, and more information about his associates continues to trickle. The New Republic reports that a 2013 email, made public on Thursday as The Inquisitr reported, reveals that Epstein and Prince Andrew received foot massages in Epstein’s Manhattan mansion, a creepy concept in its own right,

“Last time I visited his house [the largest private residence in NYC], I walked in to find him in a sweatsuit and a British guy in a suit with suspenders, getting foot massages from two young well-dressed Russian women,” the email read. The “British guy” referenced Andrew, in a continuation of the conversation Epstein reportedly had with Andrew about cybersecurity and the charges against Julian Assange.