Fans Flood Farrah Abraham’s Instagram Video With Plastic Surgery Claims, Compare Her Face To Halloween Costume

Farrah Abraham’s most recent Instagram share is causing a stir among her legion of fans.

As those who follow the former Teen Mom OG star on social media know, pretty much everything that Farrah posts on social media earns her a ton of likes and comments, as well as criticism. The controversial reality star is no stranger to speaking her mind when it comes to pretty much any and every topic and on social media, her fans are proving to be pretty much the same. In the most recent Instagram video that was shared with her fans, Farrah was promoting a new product.

In the caption of the post, the mother of one explains that she is using Prism Pop’s eye roller. The short clip shows Farrah doing a demo of the product, which is called the “fountain of truth.”

In the clip, Farrah goes makeup-free while wearing her long, dark locks down and curled as she applies the product all over her face.

She tells fans that she loves the product and it’s easy to use, ranking it an eight on a scale of 10. She also tags the post in heaven and gives fans a promo code to purchase the item at a discount. In just a short time of the photo going live on her account, it’s earned Farrah a lot of attention from fans with over 300 likes and 60-plus comments.

Some followers commented on the post to leave a review of the product while countless others let her know that they were going to give it a shot. Many other fans commented on the photo, saying some not-so-nice things about Farrah and slamming her for getting work done on her face.

“Omg what have you done to your face!! You were so pretty natural…js (just saying),” one follower commented.

“Thought this was a DIY Halloween scary man creature mask thing tutorial….” another Instagram user commented on the photo.

“Her face looks like stone,” another one of Farrah’s followers wrote.

“I didn’t turn my sound on, So I’m just assuming this is a video on how to look like a plastic clown horse. You’re Awesome Farrah, thank you for showing us how to achieve that look,” one more wrote.

Farrah is definitely no stranger to receiving a lot of criticism from her fans on social media, especially when she is promoting a new product or service. It does not appear as though the reality star has clapped back at any of her haters as of yet.