Bella Thorne Dances In Tiny Bikini, Wardrobe Malfunction Immediately Noticed By Instagram

Bella Thorne is back in a bikini. The Midnight Sun actress is renowned for taking to social media in her beloved two-pieces, although today’s Instagram update upped the ante in more ways than one. The 21-year-old was rocking some serious designer gear in a Dior bikini, with fans seeing the star’s high-end penchant (and a few extras).

Bella’s video was delivered in its usual, low-frills way. The actress, singer, and author appeared makeup-free with her blonde and brunette locks down. While statement shades matched the pink-and-white two-piece, this was no Kardashian update. Bella was seen on an outdoor balcony as she spoke into the camera and danced, with the star also seen smoking. Dior seemed to have kitted Bella out perfectly – well, almost. The cupped bikini upper was flaunting the star’s assets with a little push-up action, although the dancing did bring out a little more skin than might have been desired by Bella. The look was, however, chic. A matching and wraparound miniskirt added some pizzazz, with Bella herself seeming happy with the finish.

“I don’t know what I’m doing,” Bella was heard saying.

Clearly, though, the Life of a Wannabe Mogul: Mental Disarray author found her way. Fans saw some hip-shaking, bopping, and finger-clicking, plus a little twirl.

Nothing seems to get past Bella’s fans, though. Comments quickly came in, with some fans appearing to have noticed a bit of a wardrobe malfunction.

“Ur [chest] was so close to making a guest appearance,” one fan wrote with alien emoji.

Their comment racked up over 70 likes in the space of one hour.

“The [wardrobe malfunction] made it worth it,” another fan said.

“A lot of [visible nipple] but please…shave armpits” was another comment.

Of course, Bella is known for rocking underarm hair. This star may have a Hollywood career, but she somewhat bucks the industry’s trend. Alongside refusing to shave her armpits, Bella avoids the Hollywood-adored glam, with makeup-free social media updates being her trademark. Likewise reflective of Bella’s offbeat personality are her simple outfits, although she will inject the odd designer piece here and there with today being living proof.

Comments left to Bella’s video today also saw some fans asking where her famous tattoos have gone. Elsewhere, fans commented on the star’s recent headline-making: Bella has partnered up with Pornhub with a director role.

The update itself proved popular overall, racking up over 527,000 views in just one hour, with the same time frame bringing in over 250,000 likes. Fans wishing to see more of Bella should follow her Instagram account.