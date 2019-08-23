Miley Cyrus’ Sister, Brandi, Draws Attention In Sexy Daisy Dukes

Miley Cyrus’ older sister, Brandi Cyrus, is turning heads on social media with her latest post.

This week, Brandi got the pulses of her followers racing as she wore a pair of skimpy denim shorts while spending some time in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

In the sexy snapshot, Brandi is seen standing in front of the Million Dollar Cowboy Bar in the city as she flaunted her long, lean legs in a pair of ripped up daisy dukes.

Brandi had her long, blonde hair styled in loose waves that fell all around her shoulders and added a pair of cowboy boots, white socks, and a cowboy hat to the ensemble.

Brandi also wore a long-sleeved, white sweater and had her legs crossed in front of her as she posed with her hand in her pocket and a big smile on her face.

Brandi wore a natural makeup look, sporting darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, a shimmering highlighter on her face and pink blush on her cheeks. She also added a light pink lip color to complete her glam look.

In the caption of the photo Brandi told her followers that she was going to move to Jackson Hole, where she’s been spending time with her boyfriend, who is visiting from South Africa.

According to Us Weekly, Brandi recently opened up about her boyfriend during an episode of her podcast, Your Favorite Thing, which she co-hosts with Wells Adams.

“Things are great. He’s so cute. He’s coming in August. It’s his dream to go to Yellowstone, so I’m going to take him to Yellowstone and do some camping and things. I’m so excited,” Brandi told Wells of her plans to spend some quality time in nature with her man.

Brandi also opened up about how she and her beau keep their romance alive while they live so far apart.

“We have Skype sex. Well, it’s WhatsApp sex. Skype sex is so old-school,” Brandi admitted.

Meanwhile, there has been a lot of drama going on between Brandi’s sister, Miley Cyrus, and her estranged husband, Liam Hemsworth.

The pair announced their split earlier this year. Not long after, photos of Miley kissing Brody Jenner’s ex Kaitlynn Carter surfaced online. This week, Liam filed for divorce from his wife of eight months.

“There’s nothing I can really say. I’m here for her, obviously, and I’ve been spending a lot of time with her. When she’s ready to talk about it or whatever, then she will,” Brandi said of Miley and Liam’s split.

Fans can see more of Brandi Cyrus by following her on Instagram.