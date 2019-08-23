Rita Ora Stuns In Latest Beauty Shots

Rita Ora is busy jetting off around the world but has found time to come home to London, in the U.K.

The “I Will Never Let You Down” singer shared a number of beauty shots on her Instagram, stating in her caption that it felt good to be home.

In the close-ups, she is wearing a pink garment and a number of rings. Her blonde hair is tied up and slightly wavy. In the first two photos, she is posing for the camera, with her hand near her face, which highlights her super long lashes. In the third, she has a finger in her mouth, looking to the side. In the final shot, she has her fingers placed on her lips, showing off her acrylic nails.

Within four hours, the post racked up over 110,000 likes, proving to be popular with her followers.

“Most beautiful women in the world,” one user wrote.

“You are the cutest,” another shared.

“Top 3 woman ever on this world ever,” a third insisted.

“Your beauty will kill me one day, ur so gorgeous,” a fourth fan mentioned.

“Girl ur so pretty omg,” a fifth follower commented.

Since releasing her debut album, Ora, in 2012, Rita has been making sure she’s a celebrity who can do it all.

Not only did her first album debut at No. 1 in the U.K., but it also achieved three consecutive No. 1 singles: “Hot Right Now,” with DJ Fresh, “R.I.P.,” featuring Tinie Tempah, and “How We Do (Party),” according to Official Charts.

After releasing numerous singles in between, she released her long-awaited second studio album, Phoenix, six years later in 2018. The record peaked at No. 11 in the U.K. and sparked a number of hit singles around the world, including “Your Song,” “Anywhere,” “For You,” with Liam Payne, and “Let You Love Me.”

To promote the album, she went on a world tour that visited Asia, Europe, North America, and Oceania.

On Spotify, Rita currently has over 25.2 million monthly listeners, making her the 62nd most played act in the world.

Earlier this year, she starred in the big-screen movie Pokemon Detective Pikachu where she starred as Dr. Ann Laurent. She released the song, “Carry On,” with Kygo, to promote the movie.

Previously, she played the role of Mia Grey in the Fifty Shades of Grey films.

In the past, she has had her own Adidas range and was the face of Madonna’s Material Girl line, per Glamour Magazine. She currently models for the German fashion brand Escada.

