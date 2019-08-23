Australian Model Georgia Gibbs Wears Nothing Under Open Yellow Jacket

Georgia Gibbs had a five-minute shoot at home the other day, and she is sharing some of the stunning results with her Instagram fans. On Friday, the Australian bombshell took to the popular social media platform to share a series of sizzling snapshots from the photo shoot in which she wears just a jacket with bikini bottoms and nothing else underneath.

The former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model is wearing the same combination in all five photos. Her outfit consists of a mustard yellow corduroy jacket featuring buttons in brown, though the jacket is unbuttoned throughout the series. In the first shot, the model is posing with her side to the camera as she sits on the floor with her hands behind her. The jacket is open at the front, exposing quite a bit of her chest, including part of her breast, though the jacket is strategically positioned to censor the photo and keep it Instagram-friendly. According to the tag she includes with her post, the jacket is from Boyish Jeans, a brand of eco-friendly vintage denim clothing.

Gibbs teams her jacket with a pair of checked bikini bottoms in yellow, pink, and green. The high-rise bottoms sit above her bellybutton, showcasing her upper abs. The swimsuit she is wearing is from Montce Swim, as indicated by another one of the post’s tags.

The shoot was captured by British photographer Ian Passmore at Gibbs’ Lauren Canyon home in Los Angeles, as suggested by the geotag she pairs with the post. Gibbs is wearing her honey blonde hair parted in the middle and down in straight strands that cascade over her shoulders and onto her chest.

The photos show her striking different poses. In the fourth snap, the model is standing by a window with her back to the camera, flaunting her derriere. In another one, she is sitting in front of the same window panel.

The post — which the model shared with her 685,000 Instagram followers — garnered about 12,000 likes and more than 140 comments within just three hours of being posted. Users of the social media app who are fans of Gibbs and her word took to the comments section to praise her praise her beauty and to share their admiration for the model.

“You inspired me to go back to my natural color and skin tone, thank you so much,” one user told her.

“Only you can perfect this in 5 min,” another one chimed in, trailing the comment with a few fire emoji.