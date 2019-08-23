WWE Rumors: Huge Title Matches To Be Added This Week And Spoiler For King Of The Ring Tournament

'Clash of Champions' will have many titles on the line, and some matches will be confirmed soon.

WWE’s next big pay-per-view is going to take place on September 15, and that is going to be Clash of Champions. That event usually brings forth nothing but title matches and all of the belts should be on the line that evening. As of this time, only one match has been confirmed for the event, but more are expected to be cemented in place this week. In addition, there’s some very interesting news regarding the King of the Ring tournament.

This past week on SmackDown Live, a brand new partnership came into existence, and it is a rather strange one. WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura now has someone to speak for him, and it is none other than Sami Zayn, who has decided to find a way to bring forth a new heel alliance.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, by way of Wrestling Inc., Zayn is going to end up managing Nakamura in a match at Clash of Champions, and it will be against The Miz. That match is expected to be confirmed at some point this week.

Another match expected to be confirmed this week for the PPV is The Revival taking on The New Day for the SmackDown Tag Team Championship. The Revival threw out the challenge this week, and it is going to be accepted by Big E and Xavier Woods this week.

Over the next week or two, Braun Strowman vs. Seth Rollins for the WWE Universal Championship is also expected to be announced. There could be a WWE Title rematch between Kofi Kingston and Randy Orton as well as Sasha Banks vs. Becky Lynch for the Raw Women’s Championship added soon, too.

WWE

One match that will be on the Clash of Champions pay-per-view, and not be a title bout, will be the finals of the King of the Ring tournament. There are still a handful of matches that need to happen to determine the final two competitors, and one could be quite unexpected.

While some final matches have been thrown around, those plans could change before WWE gets to the PPV. After having a highly-praised match with Roman Reigns and defeating Daniel Bryan, Buddy Murphy has started receiving a lot of support backstage in the company.

On September 9 (Monday Night Raw) and September 10 (SmackDown Live), the final competitors from both shows will be determined in Madison Square Garden. There is still a good bit of time until those matches and the pay-per-view take place, but WWE has plenty of good options for the King of the Ring tournament and Clash of Champions.