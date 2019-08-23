‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Chelsea Houska Shares Rare Photo With Her Dad & Gushes Over His Most Recent Accomplishment

It’s not every day that Chelsea Houska posts on Instagram, but when she does, she definitely grabs her fans’ attention.

While many other reality stars use Instagram to share daily photos and videos with their loyal fans, Chelsea seems to be a little bit more private when it comes to her feed, sharing just a few photos on her page a month. On Friday, the mother of three decided to delight fans with a new Instagram update to beam over her father and the work that he has been doing in Arizona.

In the caption of the image, Chelses shares with fans that her father, Randy Houska, has been working with a non-profit dental clinic in Arizona. According to the reality star, the non-profit provides dental implants to people in need, including veterans, abuse victims, and the working poor at no cost.

In the photo, Chelsea stands front and center, wearing a huge smile on her face. She wears her long, red-dyed locks down and slightly curled as well as a face full of her signature makeup, including eyeliner, mascara, blush, and lip gloss.

The mother of three looks fashionable in a long-sleeved cream-colored shirt and a pair of black, ripped skinny jeans. She completes her look with a pair of snakeskin heels. To her right stands her father, who is also wearing a big smile on his face as well as a pair of black dental scrubs. On the other side of Chelsea stands another dentist who appears to be part of the project as well.

Since the photo went live on her account a little, it’s earned the Teen Mom 2 star a lot of attention with over 115,000 likes in addition to 780-plus comments.

While many of Chelsea’s fans took to the photo to gush over her amazing figure and beautiful face, countless others applauded her father for giving back to those in need.

“@paparandlicious is an amazing person to do that. It takes a person with a good heart to offer help to those in need. I have nothing but respect for someone who can do something so selfless for others!” one follower commented on the post.

“And all around the world, we fell in love with PapaRandy a bit more,” another Instagrammer chimed in with a series of pink heart emoji.

“Awesome! @chelseahouska – I live in Iowa and my mom is a psychiatric nurse practitioner in Des Moines at the veterans affair,” another fan wrote on the photo. “I LOVE this. We need to take care of our vets and this is an excellent way to do so.”

Hopefully, the reality star will be sharing plenty more photos with fans in the coming weeks.