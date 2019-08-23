Sara Underwood Busts Out Of Copper Corset In Her ’79 Ford Pickup Truck

Sara Underwood has been hanging out in her favorite truck, and she wants to share the love with her Instagram fans.

On Friday, the American Playboy model took to the popular social media platform to share a snapshot of herself sitting in the truck as she rocks a smoldering outfit that puts her famous curves in full evidence. The photo will surely delight those who admire the model, cars and Star Wars, all at the same time.

In the picture, the 2007 Playmate of the Year took the driver’s seat of the ’79 Ford pickup truck, a fact for which she indicated in the caption of her post. She faced the passenger door, which was open, as the 35-year-old blonde bombshell rocked a sexy copper corset-like bodysuit she wore off the shoulder that featured two gold chain straps. The top featured an underwire structure that helped accentuate her busty figure, showing off quite a bit of cleavage.

Underwood teamed her bodysuit with tiny denim Daisy Dukes that sat around her navel area and were buttoned over the top. The skintight shorts showcased the model’s bare legs while hugging the curves of her lower body.

As she wrote in the caption, she was wearing the “chain to you bodysuit – copper” bodysuit and the “out the friend zone shorts.” She added that her outfit was from Fashion Nova, a brand she often promotes on her Instagram feed.

In addition to pleasing fans of Underwood and Ford trucks, the photo also pleases fans of Star Wars because the model made clear that she is a huge fan of the spacey franchise. Underwood had added a stormtrooper dangler to her rearview mirror, as well as a keychain featuring the same character. Both can be seen in the photo.

Underwood was facing the camera as she sat with one leg crossed on the seat. She shot a coquettish gaze at onlookers, her lips slightly parted.

The post, which Underwood shared with her 9.2 million-plus Instagram followers, garnered more than 34,100 likes and upwards of 245 comments within an hour of being posted. The upload will probably rack up quite a bit more as time goes by.

Meanwhile, users of the social media platform who are fans of the model took to the comments section to gush over her good looks and to interact with her caption.

“Just a Leia bit obvious that you are a ‘Star Wars’ fan,” one user wrote.

“I’d say you’re the perfect girl-next-door. But you probably have no neighbors way out there. So yeah… just perfect,” another user chimed in, trailing the comment with a smiley face emoji.