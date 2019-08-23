Former ‘RHONY’ Star Bethenny Frankel Reveals She Is Not Married To Boyfriend Paul Bernon, Despite Twitter Post

Bethenny Frankel set the record straight on Instagram.

Bethenny Frankel and Paul Bernon are not married.

While the former Real Housewives of New York City star took to Twitter this morning to declare that she was the only “housewife” of the New York-based franchise that was “actually married,” she has since set the record straight with her fans and followers on Instagram in regards to who she is married to.

According to an Us Weekly magazine report, Frankel revealed that while she’s been dating Bernon for about a year, the man she is married to is Jason Hoppy, the father of her 9-year-old daughter Bryn. As fans may know, Frankel has been involved in a messy divorce battle with Hoppy for the past six years, even though they split up less than three years after they wed.

“I am not newly married,” she said on Instagram. “Believe me, when there is something to tell you, I will tell you!”

Frankel and Hoppy tied the knot in 2010 and parted ways at the end of 2012. Ever since, they have been caught up in a messy split and custody battle over their daughter. In 2017, Frankel filed for full custody of the child.

Frankel and Hoppy were seen together on episodes of The Real Housewives of New York City and also appeared together on her spinoff series, Bethenny Ever After, which aired on Bravo TV for three seasons.

Frankel and Bernon kept their relationship under wraps for some time last year. However, in October, two months after the alleged overdose death of her former partner Dennis Shields, the couple was spotted together in Boston, per TMZ. A short time later, Frankel confirmed her relationship to fans on Twitter and shared a series of photos of herself on Instagram.

Bernon has also shared photos of himself and Frankel on his Instagram page but isn’t nearly as active as she is on social media.

Although Frankel and Bernon aren’t yet married, the former reality star had nothing but good things to say about the film producer on Instagram weeks ago as they traveled to Europe for a romantic getaway around his birthday.

“Happy Birthday, Paul. You are such a brilliant, sweet, beautiful, kind, hilarious person. You have enriched my life immeasurably. You make me laugh to the point of tears… You embrace my life, my spirit, my daughter, my career, my goals, and my choices. The very few people who truly know you are the luckiest people in the world,” she gushed, per Page Six.

Frankel’s co-stars are currently in production on The Real Housewives of New York City Season 10, which is expected to air on Bravo TV sometime early next year.