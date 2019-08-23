Andrew Yang Is Right About Climate Change, Says NASA Oceanographer Josh Willis

Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang made the cut for the CNN town hall event about climate change set for next month, per The Inquisitr. However, his comments about climate change during the second debate drew criticism, with many suggesting he is overly pessimistic.

Yang suggested that people start moving to higher ground and said that even if the United States curbs emissions dramatically, the Earth will still get warmer. He highlighted that the country is 15 percent of global emissions and the fact that the last four years have been the warmest in the history of the planet.

“We are too late,” he said. “We are 10 years too late.”

The 44-year-old entrepreneur said that, although doing everything to move the climate in the right direction is a priority, Americans need to begin focusing on moving to higher ground. He finished by linking back to his universal basic income (UBI) proposal, suggesting that the moving process would be easier if every American over the age of 18 had economic resources ⁠— $1,000 a month, in particular ⁠— in their hands.

Although it may sound gloomy, Nextshark reports that NASA oceanographer Josh Willis said in a recent CNN interview that Yang is right.

“There is enough ice in Greenland to raise the sea levels by 7.5 meters, that’s about 25 feet, an enormous volume of ice, and that would be devastating to coastlines all around the planet,” he said. “We should be retreating already from the coastline if we are looking at many meters [lost] in the next century or two.”

Presidential candidate @AndrewYang was criticized for invoking wealth when asked about his climate change solution at a recent debate, but wealth matters according to the FEMA study. https://t.co/ODGeeoYeBL — CityLab (@CityLab) August 20, 2019

Willis claims that his research team at NASA’s Ocean Melting Greenland discovered that it’s not just surface temperatures that are increasing and melting Greenland’s ice ⁠— the ocean temperature underneath is also increasing. He claims that the melting of both the top and bottom of Greenland’s ice sheet is a threat to the entire planet.

Loading...

“Greenland has an impact all around the planet,” he said. “A billion tons of ice lost here raises sea levels in Australia, in Southeast Asia, in the United States, in Europe.”

“We are all connected by the same ocean.”

Per CNN, Yang will attend the climate town hall next month alongside Vice President Joe Biden; Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders; Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren; New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker; Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar; South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg; and former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke.

Yang is also set to appear in the fall debates in September and October alongside the same attendees to the climate event as well as former U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Julian Castro and California Sen. Kamala Harris