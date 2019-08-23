Candice Swanepoel Puts Flawless Figure & Famed Booty On Display As She Dives Headfirst Into The Sea

Candice Swanepoel has been vacationing on the sunny island of Ibiza, Spain, where she has enjoyed donning tiny, barely-there bikinis while soaking up the sun. Chronicling her trip for her 13.5 million Instagram followers, Candice has not shied-away from posting photos that show off her enviable figure and toned curves.

In a photo the Victoria’s Secret model posted to the photo-sharing site on Friday, she can be seen diving into the ocean’s turquoise waters while being surrounded by the rocky cliffs of the island.

The model displayed her sculpted muscles and trim figure as she executed a perfect dive, wearing just a tiny maroon bikini that left little to the imagination. The thong bottoms exposed her ample backside while the top teased viewers with a bit of cleavage and underboob.

The South African native captioned the post with just a splash emoji and the hashtag #europeansummer, letting the photo speak for itself.

Her followers were delighted to see Candice’s latest bikini snap. They left her hundreds of comments with compliments about her stunning figure. Many also expressed feelings of being jealous that she has been able to vacation in such a beautiful location.

“Perfection,” one Instagram user commented simply.

“You look like the Little Mermaid,” another follower wrote.

“Puts my attempts [at a dive] to shame,” yet one other social media user chimed in.

The dive photo was not the only snap this model chose to post on Friday. Candice also dropped another photo for her followersin which she is featured wearing a striking green outfit as she posed while laying back on rocks that lined the shore.

The ribbed dress covered her entire chest with long, open sleeves covering her arms while tightening at the wrists. The frock ended at her upper thighs as she bent one knee, pulling her legs it slightly out to the side. Because of her position, followers grabbed a teasing glimpse of the area between her legs.

Loading...

The 30-year-old completed the look with her long, brown tresses flowing loosely behind her as she rested one hand against her cheek, pushing the hair off her face. She wore a touch of eye shadow and black mascara while adding a bit of pink lipstick to make her lips pop.

In the caption, Candice revealed that the photo had been taken during a photo shoot for Vogue in Hong Kong. Although her followers were a bit confused after seeing her post one photo taken in Ibiza and the next in Hong Kong — thinking she had traveled between Europe and Asian — the second snap turned out to be from an former photo shoot.

“What a beauty,” an Instagram user complimented the model.