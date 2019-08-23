Sutton Stracke Joins ‘RHOBH’ Season 10 Cast As Filming Begins, Find Out Who Else Is Returning

Sutton Stracke is a friend of Lisa Rinna.

Lisa Rinna’s friend, Sutton Stracke, has joined the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for its upcoming 10th season.

On August 23, Us Weekly magazine shared the news with readers, confirming that it is not yet known whether Stracke will be featured on the new episodes in a “friend” or a full-time role. The site also revealed that she’s been getting along with the other women, especially Kyle Richards, since the start of production.

The outlet also revealed that Kyle Richards, Teddi Mellencamp, Denise Richards, Dorit Kemsley, and Erika Jayne will all be seen alongside Rinna and Stracke. As for Camille Grammer, her return has not yet been confirmed. As fans will recall, Grammer appeared in a “friend” role during The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 but appeared to be on the outs with just about everyone after filming the Season 9 reunion special in June.

While Sutton has not yet been photographed with her new co-stars, she was seen with Rinna in February of this year when they attended Elton John’s 27th annual Academy Awards viewing party in Los Angeles.

Production on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10 began earlier this month and is expected to continue until later this year.

Sutton Stracke attends the American Ballet Theatre 2014 Opening Night Fall Gala. Cindy Ord / Getty Images

Stracke’s addition to the show comes just months after longtime star Lisa Vanderpump confirmed she would not be appearing on the future episodes of the series. During The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9, Vanderpump was accused by her co-stars of leaking stories to the press in which Dorit Kemsley was accused of abandoning an animal she adopted from Vanderpump Dogs.

Vanderpump quickly shot down the allegations then took and passed a lie detector test. However, after her co-stars continued to insinuate that she was involved with the negative stories leaked to the press, Vanderpump decided to cut her ties with her co-stars for good and leave the show completely after nine seasons.

“I made the decision to leave. It was a very difficult year for me, personally and professionally,” Vanderpump told Us Weekly while attending the 7th Annual Real to Reel: Portrayals and Perceptions of LGBT’s event in Hollywood, California, in June. “I had wonderful things happen this year, opening up and TomTom and the cocktail garden in Vegas. The Housewives, it’s just, it’s emotionally too difficult to deal with.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10 will air on Bravo TV sometime early next year but a premiere date has not yet been set.