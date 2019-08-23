WWE News: Braun Strowman Reveals Gigantic Idea He Pitched To WWE For A Battle Royal

The "Monster Among Men" could be part of one of the biggest spots ever.

Ever since breaking on the scene in WWE, people have been in awe of Braun Strowman’s size, agility, and pure talent in the wrestling world. Not only is he a giant, but he’s pulled off some things that don’t seem even remotely possible of a human being. Sure, some things end up being assisted by the magic of television, but Strowman wants to go even bigger and he has now revealed an insane idea for a future battle royal.

Wrestling fans have watched Braun Strowman rip the doors off of multiple cars. He has been able to lift up a tractor trailer and dump it over on its side. There was even a time that he tackled Bobby Lashley through a digital screen and had sparks shooting all over the place inside of the arena.

This week, Strowman won the Raw Tag Team Championship with Seth Rollins and he’s currently involved in huge storylines for the red brand. The 35-year-old’s professional wrestling career has taken off in huge ways and it is nowhere near over as he has many more accomplishments ahead of him.

If it were up to Strowman, he hopes that WWE would listen to him on some of the ideas that he has rattling around in his head. Now, if they ever do, it could lead to one of the biggest moments ever in a battle royal.

Recently, Braun Strowman spoke with Gamespot about a number of topics, and he revealed how much fun he likes to have. Sure, he’s a serious monster on WWE television and very intimidating to many superstars, but he likes to simply enjoy life and make it fun.

Back in April of 2017, Strowman flipped over an ambulance on Monday Night Raw in a shocking moment, but he even said he found it to be somewhat humorous. These over-the-top moments are what led to one idea he’s pitched to WWE for a battle royal, but they haven’t quite accepted it yet.

“I’ve pitched a couple of times in battle royales where I come out of nowhere and lift up the ring and dump everybody out of the ring before, so that I think would be a fun one. I don’t think there’s much left to flip unless I ripped a whole roof off the stadium or something like that. I think I’ve destroyed about everything they’ve put in front of me. And Lord knows I’m glad I don’t have to pay for all the stuff that I break.”

With some of the out-there and unique spots shown in battle royals and the Royal Rumble, this wouldn’t be so out of place. WWE fans have seen the ring collapse before or watched as it opened up from down below. If there is anyone would could possibly be believed as lifting up the ring and eliminating multiple superstars at once, it would be Braun Strowman.