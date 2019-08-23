WWE News: Former World Champ Wasn’t Happy In WWE, Will Return If They Ever Let Him

It seems as if the injury is no longer keeping him out of the ring.

For months now, there have been rumors that a former multi-time World Champion was going to retire from WWE and the ring. Not only has Sheamus decided to shoot down that speculation, but friends of his have done the very same thing. During his time out of the ring, the Irish brawler has transformed his body. He’s ready to get back into wrestling if WWE ever decides to let him.

Sheamus hasn’t been seen on WWE television since April and it was known that he was dealing with a few injuries. There had been some normal wear-and-tear on the body as well as some concussion concerns, but he appears to be in better shape now and ready to get back to destroying other superstars.

The former World Champion was a recent guest on E&C’s Pod of Awesomeness, and he spoke on his time away from television. As transcribed by Ringside News, the Celtic Warrior said he simply was unhappy in WWE and knew that changes needed to be made.

“It just started because I was unhappy about where I was in WWE. I was unhappy like — the idea came into my mind before I started tagging with Cesaro and then I wasn’t really happy with my training. I wasn’t really happy with what I was doing. I felt like I was just going through the motions in the gym.”

For those who have followed along with Sheamus’ life on Instagram, they have seen him lose 30 pounds and get himself into incredible shape.

Sheamus told Edge and Christian that they know how it is to be on the road all the time and not be able to train as they like. His time away from the ring has allowed him to work out in a way that he truly enjoys and it has returned the proper motivation to him.

Edge and Christian wondered when the superstar would be back in the ring and have his next match, but he doesn’t even know. As a matter of fact, he just wonders if WWE is ever going to let him in the ring again.

“If they ever let me back in there I think it’s definitely gonna help. The funny thing is when I was with Cesaro, which was one of the funnest times in my career, tagging with Cesaro with The Bar.”

Back in April, The Bar was split up thanks to the Superstar Shake-Up where Cesaro was moved to Monday Night Raw. Sheamus is still listed as a member of the SmackDown Live roster, but anything could change once he’s finally brought back.

The Celtic Warrior is in great shape and it seems as if he is ready to return to the ring, but WWE simply has to make the call and let him back.