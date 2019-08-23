Taylor Swift’s ‘Lover’ Songs Inspired By Ex-Boyfriends & Joe Alwyn

Taylor Swift dropped her seventh studio album, Lover, and it appears that many of the songs are inspired by her exes in true T-Swift fashion. Of note, the collection contains a jaw-dropping 18 tracks, with all providing plenty of hidden meanings and themes.

Like many artists, Swift draws inspiration from her life when she writes songs. She has notoriously used her music to call out exes and other people who have done her wrong in life. Swifties loves that she does this because many have experienced the same situations.

In fact, the singer-songwriter may very well have turned to her own diary when she wrote and sang her new album.

According to a report from Vulture, the album’s first song, “I Forgot That You Existed” is about Swift’s ex, Calvin Harris. When it comes to Harris, Swift tends to get petty, and this song is petty. The real-life drama between the exes hit its peak when Harris called out Swift on Twitter over she leaked the details that helped her write, “This Is What You Came For,” using a pseudonym. Now the pop star let the entire world know that she feels entirely indifferent toward this ex. Honestly, the whole thing is merely a blur for the “Shake It Off” singer.

Meanwhile, it seems that Swift’s current boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, also made it onto her album as her muse. Many believe that the album’s title track, “Lover,” is at least, in part, inspired by Alwyn.

The video for the song dropped yesterday. It is filled with many Easter eggs and references to her body of work.

Another song about Alwyn is “London Boy,” in which Swift sings about his dimples and his British accent.

This album is very much a celebration of love, in all its complexity, coziness, and chaos. It’s the first album of mine that I’ve ever owned, and I couldn’t be more proud. I’m so excited that #Lover is out NOW: https://t.co/t7jK7XmEqa pic.twitter.com/NMgE7LTdGZ — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) August 23, 2019

Track 10 on the album, “Death By A Thousand Cuts,” evokes the prevailing thought is this tune is about John Mayer.

According to a Billboard report, Swift and Mayer dated from late 2009 to 2010. In the lyrics of the song, Swift talks about writing pages of their story even though it’s over. She has a similar verse in her previous song, “The Story Of Us,” about Mayer.

Finally, there’s a strong possibility that the album’s final track, “Daylight” is about Harry Stiles due to lyrics referencing wolves. In 1989‘s “Out Of The Woods” Swift ran from a pack of wolves in the video. Stiles and Swift dated briefly from December 2012 to January 2013, but those moments seem to have given her plenty of inspiration.

Ultimately, throughout the album, Swifty explores themes she explored in other releases and she revisits lost loves. However, in Lover, she views those memories through a new lens since she has learned, grown and developed new perspectives as she aged.