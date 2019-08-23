Christina Hendricks Blows Instagram’s Mind With ‘American Beauty’ Hand Reveal

Christina Hendricks recently revealed that she has an interesting connection to a popular 1990s film.

The Good Girls actress shared a photo on her Instagram page on Thursday. The photo is of the poster for American Beauty, a film that many fans of the ’90s era know well. Hendricks revealed in her caption that during her early days of acting, she also worked as a hand model. She then shared with her 337,000 followers that one of her modeling assignments was for the American Beauty poster.

The actress’ hand can be seen holding a rose and placing her hand on another model’s stomach.

The revealing post from Hendricks received just over 50,000 likes at the time of writing. The post also stunned many celebrities, who expressed their shock under Hendricks’ post.

“This is important. How come I didn’t know this?” actress and Hendricks’ former Mad Men co-star January Jones asked.

“Wait… What!?” actress and talk show host Busy Phillipps chimed in.

Actress Whitney Cummings was another commenter who had a difficult time processing the information from Hendricks’ post.

“This is blowing my mind,” Cummings wrote, followed by an exploding brain emoji.

American Beauty was released in 1999. It was the story of a suburban man going through a midlife crisis while falling for his teenage daughter’s friend. The Sam Mendes-directed film starred Kevin Spacey, Thora Birch, Anette Bening, Mena Suvari and Wes Ball, per Entertainment Weekly. In 2000, the film won an Academy Award for Best Picture, per People. Spacey also took home an Oscar for Best Actor that year. The Academy also rewarded Mendes, writer Alan Ball and cinematographer Conrad L. Hall for their contributions to the film that year.

While Hendricks’ face and voice weren’t a part of American Beauty, the actress has seemingly made up for it in recent years. After spending seven seasons as Joan Holloway in the series Mad Men, Hendricks went on to play Beth in Good Girls. The series follows three women who turn to crime after struggling to make ends meet. According to Gold Derby, Hendricks is also starring in The Romanoffs on Amazon Prime, reuniting her with Mad Men showrunner Matthew Weiner.

“I just remember begging him to be in his new show and he said, ‘I’m writing something, don’t worry.’ So when he sent it to me I read it in five seconds, which is what I did with every Mad Men script, and absolutely loved it,” Hendricks said of working with Weiner again.