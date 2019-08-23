Watch 1. FC Köln Vs. Borussia Dortmund Stream Live: Start Time, Preview, German Bundesliga Round 2 Opener

Borussia Dortmund can maintain the early upper hand in the German Bundesliga title race with a second straight win when they face newly promoted 1. FC Köln.

Last season's second-place finishers Borussia Dortmund appear ready to keep the upper hand in the early stages of the German Bundesliga title race.

The Cologne club won the second-tier Bundesliga title last season to earn automatic promotion, scoring an impressive 84 goals in their 34 matches, according to SportsChatPlace.com stats.

However, despite a solid performance, the Cologne club lost their Round 1 matchup to Wolfsburg and will be lucky just to remain competitive against Dortmund in the game that will stream live from Cologne.

To find out how to watch the 1. FC Köln vs. Borussia Dortmund German Bundesliga Round 2 showdown stream live online, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article.

Kickoff is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. Central European Summer Time at the 49,600-seat RheinEnergieStadion, formerly known as Müngersdorfer Stadion, in Cologne, Germany, on Friday, August 23.

Fans in England and throughout the United Kingdom can catch the kickoff at 7:30 p.m. British Summer Time.

In the United States, the game gets underway at 2:30 p.m. EDT, 11:30 a.m. PDT.

In India, the Die Geißböcke vs. Die Schwarzgelben match kicks off at midnight Friday.

Including preseason friendlies and their stunning 2-0 Der Klassiker German Super Cup victory over Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund won 11 straight games, going back to the final two weeks of last season’s Bundesliga campaign, per Soccerway.

The black-and-yellow stumbled momentarily when they allowed a first-minute goal in last weekend’a opener against Augsburg, per the BBC.

However, a Paco Alcácer goal just two minutes later brought the eight-time champions level, followed by a barrage of four second-half goals. This sent Dortmund cruising to an early lead in the table over Bayern Munich, who suffered a dispiriting draw to Berlin side Hertha in their opener.

As for Köln, new manager Achim Beierlorzer not only faces an uphill battle against Dortmund on Friday, but a season-long struggle to keep the second-tier titlists in the top flight, according to Fansided.

New Köln Manager Achim Beierlorzer will be looking only to keep his team in the Bundesliga this season. Dan Istitene / Getty Images

To watch a live online stream of the 1. FC Köln vs. Borussia Dortmund 2019-2020 German Bundesliga Round 2 curtain-raiser, use the stream provided by Fox Sports Go. Bear in mind that accessing the Fox Sports Go video stream requires login credentials from a cable or satellite TV provider.

To watch the 1. FC Köln vs. Borussia Dortmund match stream live for free without a cable subscription, fans should sign up for a free trial of an “OTT” (that is, “over the top”) online TV package that carries Fox Sports 2, such as Sling TV, YouTube TV, or AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now). All three of those streaming services require credit card information and subscription fees, but they all offer seven-day free trial periods. Thanks to that free week, fans can watch the German Bundesliga second round opener livestream at no charge.

For another way to watch free streaming video of the Köln vs. Dortmund German Bundesliga Friday game, use the feed provided by Fox Soccer Match Pass. The service requires a monthly subscription fee but also comes with a seven-day free trial.

In Germany, DAZN DACH will carry the game, as will Swiss broadcaster TeleClub Sport. In India, HotStar is streaming the entire 2019-2020 Bundesliga season.

Throughout the Middle East, BeIn Sports Connect will livestream the Cologne-Dortmund match.

For a comprehensive list of other outlets around the globe that may carry a livestream of 1. FC Köln vs. Borussia Dortmund, consult the information shared at Live Soccer TV.