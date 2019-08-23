Journalist Recalls Seeing Donald Trump And Jeffrey Epstein Board Private Plane With ‘Underage-Looking Girl’

A journalist who once wrote about Donald Trump’s penchant for golf is coming forward to recall the time that Trump got on a private plane with billionaire Jeffrey Epstein and what appeared to be an underage girl.

The incident was described in a profile that reporter Michael Corcoran wrote for Maximum Golf magazine in 2000. As New York magazine reported, Corcoran’s account covered a time when Trump waited at LaGuardia airport for Epstein to arrive for a flight with Trump on Trump’s private jet.

As Corcoran would later recall to New York magazine, Epstein would show up late, accompanied by associate Gishlaine Maxwell and what appeared to be an underage girl.

“They did board with a young woman of indeterminate age. I wouldn’t be able to tell if she was 15 or 20. She was quite dressed up and quite made up, so it was hard to tell,” Corcoran said.

Corcoran is now shedding more light on the incident, telling The Daily Mail that he vividly remembered the moment that Epstein showed up with the young girl. In an interview with the British newspaper, Corcoran said that the girl was “underage-looking” but did not know her exact age or identity. Corcoran noted that Trump grew very angry at Epstein’s tardiness for their trip from New York to Florida.

Several years later, Epstein would be convicted of sex trafficking of underage girls, and his relationship with Donald Trump has come under scrutiny. Though Trump said after Epstein’s recent arrest on a slew of new underage sex trafficking charges that he was “not a fan” of Epstein and only knew him because they were in the same circles in Florida and Manhattan, evidence shows that the two appeared to be close. As The Inquisitr noted, a video emerged showing them partying together, and Trump once bragged told a New York magazine journalist that Epstein was “terrific” and added that he “likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side.”

One of Epstein’s accusers said in a civil suit that Epstein recruited her into a sex ring while she was working at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

As The Daily Mail noted, there is no evidence that Trump participated in any of Epstein’s alleged sex rings or had any knowledge that the fellow billionaire was trafficking underage girls. But the string of new evidence of their close relationship has continued to place scrutiny on the president, especially after his apparent denials of being close with Jeffrey Epstein.