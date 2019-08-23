Jordyn Woods’ Sultry New Instagram Snaps Have Fans Thinking She Looks Like Beyonce

Jordyn Woods is used to getting all sorts of praise from her growing fan base, but her latest photos may have just drawn the best compliments one can get.

The model took to her Instagram page on Friday to share a few sultry new pics, and she left her followers absolutely shocked because of who she looks like — and that is none other than the queen herself (not Elizabeth!), Beyonce. In the new snaps, Jordyn rocks a gorgeous rose gold-colored semi-sheer top with ruffled tulle details all over as she strikes some sexy poses.

She also showcased her rather new hairstyle, which is probably the main key behind her Bey resemblance. Her honey-colored locks worn down in a wavy style with a center part were completed with a few blonder highlights, clearly drawing inspiration from the singer’s signature hairstyle.

The SECNDNTURE founder also sported a full face of makeup but opted for more earthy and nude shades. For her eye makeup, she went for a smokey dark brown shade and thick dark eyelashes, which highlighted her hazelnut-colored eyes perfectly. She also donned a dark peach-colored lip gloss shade on her full lips paired with a slightly darker lip liner color, which gave her a ’90s vibe. She topped it all off with lots of contour and sparkly highlighter on her prominent cheekbones.

Many of her whopping 10.5 million Instagram followers quickly took to the comments to praise her beauty, and of course, give Beyonce a shout-out. Things like “Beyoncé sister,” “YASSSS BEYONCÉ!!!!” and “Lookin like Beyonce” were quite predominant all throughout the comment section, with one person even pointing out, “Sooner or later homegirl is gonna be posted up with Beyoncé.”

However, those weren’t the only compliments, with several online users labeling Jordyn a “natural beauty” as well as “stunning” and “goddess.” These exquisite new shots were taken by fashion photographer Alex Hainer, and they were published just a day after Jordyn’s Teen Vogue exclusive interview dropped.

In it, Jordyn discusses the importance of mental health and how she approaches and deals with past traumas, such as the death of her father. She also touches upon the Tristan Thompson cheating scandal, which saw her lose her longtime best friend Kylie Jenner back in February (she was completely cut off from the Kardashian-Jenner inner circle). As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the brunette beauty’s trust issues got much worse following the public drama.

“Everyone is trying to figure out what I’m doing, but to be honest, I don’t know what I’m doing. I’m finding my self-worth,” she explained.