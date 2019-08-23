Prince Charles’ Goddaughter, India Hicks Looks Smoking Hot In Poolside Swimsuit From The Bahamas

Prince Charles’ goddaughter is making headlines. India Hicks has fronted The Daily Mail today on account of opening up her luxury Bahamas home to the public via her social media. The 51-year-old ditched her British homeland for the Caribbean over 22 years ago – clearly, this blue-blooded lady has fallen completely in love with the exotic island.

As The Daily Mail reports, India and long-term partner David Flint Wood share a luxurious and sprawling villa in The Bahamas – the property boats ocean vistas and a pool, with the newspaper’s report showing India posing by it. The image saw India looking demure, relaxed, and sexy all at once as she dipped one leg into the waters and showcased her summer body in a black swimsuit with long sleeves. The photo definitely ticked boxes on the glam front, with chic monochrome handbags seen next to India and what appeared to be the family’s dog.

Photos also seemed to show that India has a major knack for interior design. Minimalist interiors in white hues showed perspex furniture and discreet wall hangings, although images also reminded fans that the Carribean heat sees India and her family enjoy an alfresco lifestyle: a beautifully laid-out dining table with floral centerpieces was featured in the newspaper’s report.

India has her own e-commerce business. India Hicks Style kicked off in 2015, with India’s social media partly focused on promoting her products of jewelry, home goods, cosmetics, and accessories. India Hicks Style’s website offers an insight into the company’s CEO, with what appears to be a mention of Hicks’ proud English roots.

“Each piece, designed by India and inspired by her British heritage, island life, and madcap daydreams, has a story. These stories (and collections) are shared by our Ambassadors, with friends old and new… Building strong, solid businesses without ever having to go into an office again.”

“After years of creating collections for traditional retail, she decided to take a different, and far more personal, route in launching her own brand. ‘I didn’t want my product sitting cold on the shelves of a Bergdorf Goodman,'” it adds.

India is a mother. Her children are 22-year-old Wesley, 21-year-old Felix, 19-year-old Conrad, and 11-year-old Domino. The family does feature on India’s social media, with beautiful family snaps showing this mother enjoying quality time with her children.

India’s background includes modeling: the second cousin to the Prince of Wales has modeled for American clothing designer Ralph Lauren. Fans wishing to see more of India should follow her Instagram.