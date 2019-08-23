Scooter Braun Calls Taylor Swift’s ‘Lover’ Album ‘Brilliant’ In Supportive Tweet

Scooter Braun is lending support to Taylor Swift months after the two had a heated exchange last month.

The “You Need to Calm Down” singer released her seventh studio album, Lover, on Friday after months of anticipation from her fans. E! News reports that the day the album was released, Braun took to his personal Twitter page to express his love for the album. The music executive shared with his 3.9 million followers that not only was he impressed with the overall sound of the album, but he also enjoyed the promotion efforts that Swift made for the album and was willing to put their issues aside to recognize her.

“Regardless of what has been said the truth is you don’t make big bets unless you are a believer and always have been,” he tweeted. “Brilliant album with #Lover. Congrats @taylorswift13. Supporting was always the healthier option. #brilliantalbum #brilliantcampaign congrats.”

The Inquisitr reported back in June that Braun announced that his company Ithaca Holdings LLC announced its acquisition of Big Machine Label Group, the label Swift was signed to and created her first six albums with. Swift didn’t take the announcement lightly and created a Tumblr post expressing her distaste for the acquisition. The “Mine” singer referred to Braun as a “bully” and also shared that she was “grossed out” about the situation. She also shared that she found out about the business decision with the rest of the world.

While many of Swift’s fans supported her after her post, including celebrities like Rihanna and Katy Perry. Braun’s wife, Yael, debunked Swift’s allegations against the talent manager. In an Instagram post, Yael claimed that Swift knew about the acquisition all along and was “given the opportunity to own your masters” beforehand, which she reportedly passed up.

During the promotion of Lover, Swift shared that the album was the first one the singer has owned since coming onto the music scene in the early 2000s. According to USA Today, the album has already gotten critical acclaim from outlets like Rolling Stone, The Independent and Variety. Variety, in particular, dubbed the 18-track album as “romantic.” upon its release.

Loading...

While Swift is seemingly moving on to her next project, the singer revealed that she isn’t ready to let go of the music she’s created through the years. The “Love Story” singer shared that she plans to re-record her albums that were under Big Machine.

“My contract says that starting November 2020, so next year, I can record albums one through five all over again,” she said during her recent Good Morning America performance. “So, I’m very excited about it.”