Listen To Blink-182 And Lil Wayne’s New Mash-Up Of ‘What’s My Age Again?’ And ‘A Milli’

Rock and rap are strange bedfellows, but combining both genres has resulted in memorable music throughout the years. From Anthrax and Public Enemy’s “Bring the Noise” to Jay-Z and Linkin Park’s Collision Course project, artists from both musical realms have a history of teaming up to bring their fans some interesting music.

The latest pairing to try their hand at making their respective worlds collide are Blink-182 and Lil Wayne. As documented by Rolling Stone, both artists have released a mash-up of their hits “What’s My Age Again?” and “A Milli” to promote the next leg of their co-headlining tour.

The track is shared below.

Previously unveiled when the tour was announced in May, the track merges the pop-punk stylings of Blink-182 with Lil Wayne’s brand of hip hop in a rather awkward manner. However, the collaboration is still fun to listen to and will undoubtedly go down well at live shows.

The mash-up is the latest surprise in an ongoing saga involving both artists’ partnership. Earlier this year, Spin reported that Lil Wayne was done with their tour. He walked off stage during a show in Bristow, Virginia, leaving some fans wondering if there had been a fallout behind the scenes.

According to Weezy, however, his decision to leave the concert was because he felt out of place performing to a crowd.

“Please forgive me, but I am so not used to performing to a crowd and there’s not too many, you know, like still, that’s not my swag, I’m not sure how long I’m gonna be able to do this tour. But make some noise for Blink-182 for including me anyway. This might be my last night, though. Let’s go!”

After his apology to the crowd, he performed another couple of tracks before leaving the stage. The Spin report states that his overall set only lasted 20 minutes, but at the time, it seemed like the death knell for the tour.

In addition to the issues with Wayne, the tour also made headlines for other reasons. As reported by The Inquisitr, former WWE wrestler Enzo Amore got into a physical altercation with current All Elite Wrestling star Joey Janela. The pair had been arguing on Twitter for months prior to the show, and their rivalry tipped over the edge at the gig.

With the next leg of the tour set to take place next week, it’s clear that Weezy is back on board. Hopefully, the rest of the dates go ahead as planned and without any drama unfolding.