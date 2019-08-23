Demi Rose Mawby Exposes Massive Cleavage In Tight Black Dress

Demi Rose Mawby’s fans are used to her seriously sexy looks on social media, and this week was no different as she shared one of her racy pictures to her Instagram story.

In the picture, which was taken as a selfie with Demi Rose and one of her friends, the model was seen sporting a tiny little dress and putting all her curves on full display.

In the sultry snapshot, Demi rocks a skin-tight, black dress. The low-cut neckline of the form-fitting gown showed off the model’s massive cleavage and toned arms.

Meanwhile, Mawby’s look was noticeably different in the photo. While Demi usually has her long, brown hair styled in loose waves or curls that frame her famous face, she changed up her hairdo a bit for the picture. Instead, Demi rocked long, braided cornrows as she tilted her head to the side and posed with a serious look on her face.

Mawby donned a minimal makeup look for the picture, which included a bronzed glow, a fresh face and nude lips. She accessorized with a pair of oversized sunglasses and a gold chain and pendant around her neck.

Meanwhile, Demi’s pal rocked her own black shirt and a pair of cateye sunglasses.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Demi Rose Mawby has always been about health and fitness, but lately she has also been focusing on her spiritual side and self care.

Recently, the model told her social media followers that she’s been trying to appreciate everything that life has given her. She plans to live each day to the fullest.

“Giving thanks and appreciation to all that is good in my life. For the amazing people that I know, the opportunities I get given, my health and my spirit. The power is in the prayer. I’m always feeling so blessed and I wish nothing but blessings to you all,” Demi wrote in the caption of one of her most recent photos.

“I don’t need much but to appreciate everyday, be healthy, be happy, the model stated in another caption on Instagram.

“Be kind, inspire others and help people as much as I can. Most importantly I want to learn, grow and develop a better connection with myself. Everyday I aspire to become a better person than I was yesterday.”

Demi’s new outlook on life comes after a year in which she lost both her mother and father during the span of only eight months.

Fans can keep up with Demi Rose by following the model on Instagram.