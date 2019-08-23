Cindy Crawford Washes Car In A Bikini & High Heels, Instagram Can’t Take It

Cindy Crawford sent Instagram into a meltdown on Friday when she shared a photo of herself washing a car while wearing a bikini and high heels.

In the snap, the iconic model was standing outside next to a car on a driveway, wringing out a soapy sponge. Standing tall in a pair of black stilettos, the beauty put her fabulous physique on display in a skimpy black bikini. The pose emphasized Crawford’s ample chest, slender waist and muscular legs. She had a serious look on her face while she appeared to be preparing to clean up.

Washing a car has never looked so sexy, and within an hour of going live, the post racked up over 44,000 likes and more than 800 comments.

While Crawford did not say when the photo was taken, many of her followers seemed to believe the snap was taken during a photoshoot about five years ago. That would have made Crawford 48 years old when the photo was taken.

Regardless of when the photo was taken, her fans were drooling over it. Many followers left behind heart and fire emoji, and others seemed astounded at how amazing the model looked.

“Damn those legs,” one fan wrote.

“What a healthy body,” another admirer wrote.

“Sheeesh,” one follower quipped.

The snap proved that Crawford is certainly not too old to be posing in a bikini. Her body rivals that of women half her age, and if she has anything to do with it, she will continue modeling.

In fact, she recently posed nude in Angels, a book by photographer Russell James.

In an interview with PorterEdit, Crawford explained her reasoning behind taking off her clothes in a respectable way.

“Part of the reason I wanted to do it was that I thought, at what age is being naked not beautiful anymore? Is there a sell-by date on us?” she said.

She also admitted that while she doesn’t look the same way she did when she was 20 or 30, she did not understand why she couldn’t still show off her body and be proud of how it looked. She said that there was a place in her private life where she wanted to feel beautiful naked.

Crawford’s update on Friday may have been from a few years ago, but recent photos show that she looks just as fantastic as she always has.

Fans who want to stay up to date with Crawford can follow her Instagram account.