Emily Ratajkowski’s Topless Bikini Snap Brings Instagram To Its Knees

Buxom babe Emily Ratajkowski drove fans into a meltdown with her latest bikini shot. The stunning supermodel has been blowing up Instagram with her sizzling posts all week long after launching a new swimsuit line as part of her beachwear and lingerie label, Inamorata Woman.

As was the case with every new collection drop in the past, Emily broke the news on Instagram by posing for a seriously steamy photo shoot to showcase her latest creations. Proving to be her best advertising, the savvy businesswoman and talented fashion designer slipped into a slew of revealing bikinis and monokinis, modeling each new design and reeling in some massive engagement from her adoring fans.

Friday was no different, as the gorgeous Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition model brought Instagram to its knees with a torrid bikini snap that had fans drooling over her hotness. Shared on her brand’s Instagram page, the new pic showed Emily wearing nothing but a cheeky bikini bottom as she went topless before the camera.

Snapped on an elegant-looking terrace, one complete with modern patio furniture and sumptuous greenery, the 28-year-old hottie flaunted her insane body in the skimpy beach item as she posed half-naked and barefoot in the lavish surroundings. Boasting a vivid emerald-green color and a saucy animal print, the revealing bikini bottom complimented her perfect tan.

Photographed against the backdrop of a lush forest, Emily gave off some serious jungle vibes in the scanty animal-print bikini. The opulent vegetation unfolding in the background made the trendy piece pop, as did the freshly-mowed patch of grass next to Emily and the green bricks adorning the terrace wall.

As per usual, Emily unabashedly showed off her statuesque, Amazonian figure as she modeled the trendy animal-print swimsuit. The dark-haired beauty proudly flashed her ripped abs and famously taut waistline, beautifully emphasized by the high-waist, high-cut bikini bottoms. Likewise, her curvy hips and chiseled thighs were also on display, as was her incredible thigh gap. A knotted detail adorning the eye-catching swimsuit called even further attention to her hourglass curves.

To make sure that she wouldn’t reveal more than she bargained for, Emily censored her internet-famous cleavage by covering her chest with her arms. While her buxom curves were strategically concealed by her pose, she did show a great expanse of toned, bronzed skin, flaunting her bared midriff and endless pins.

Needless to say, fans were entranced by Emily’s ultra-hot look. In the space of three hours, her sexy topless pic raked in over 12,000 likes – considerably more than other photos posted on the Inamorata Woman Instagram page.

“Unreal,” one person wrote under the scorching snap, adding a star-struck emoji for emphasis.

The sentiment was echoed by a second message that read, “Unreal beauty,” followed by a pair of flattering emoji.

“Wow,” was a third reply, ending with a fire emoji.

“Looking cool,” penned a fourth Instagram user, trailed by a trio of heart-eyes, fire, and heart emoji.

“This print is dope AF,” a fifth fan remarked about Emily’s chic swimsuit.

Fans who want to see more of Emily and her skin-baring photos can follow the celebrated Vogue and Sports Illustrated swimsuit model on Instagram.