Taylor Swift’s Net Worth Is Estimated At $400 Million

Taylor Swift has an estimated net worth of $400 million as measured by Celebrity Net Worth.

The singer was reported to be the No. 1 celebrity earner on Forbes’ annual top 100 list, raking in $185 million before taxes over the past year. Swift came in over $100 million more than her 2018 total gross of $80 million, according to the outlet. This, in part, had to do with the money that the singer and songwriter earned from her “Reputation” stadium tour, which grossed $345 million both domestically and internationally, according to Billboard Boxscore.

In addition, Forbes reported the tour’s Netflix live concert special presentation, which was released last year, helped push Swift’s overall net worth over the top. The streaming service secured major endorsement deals with Apple, AT&T, and Diet Coke for the music special.

The announcement was made only two months over the midway point of 2019, with the superstar still gaining momentum from the release of her album Lover. which dropped on Friday, August 23.

The last time Swift was at the top of the list was back in 2016 when she racked up $170 million thanks to overall grosses from her “1989” world tour.

In November 2018, Swift added to her income after she parted ways with Big Machine, the label that signed her when she was an unknown country artist peddling homemade cassettes to record companies when she was just a teenager, to join Universal Music Group’s Republic Records. The deal was worth upward of $200 million, according to Forbes.

Swift’s 2020 earnings could be vastly different from years prior since her entire music catalog from Big Machine Records was purchased by Scooter Braun’s Ithaca Holdings for $300 million several months ago. She clapped back at the merger on Tumblr, claiming that she was bullied for years by Braun and his clients Justin Bieber and Kanye West and that she was never given the opportunity to purchase her own catalog.

“This is my worst-case scenario. This is what happens when you sign a deal at fifteen to someone for whom the term ‘loyalty’ is clearly just a contractual concept. And when that man says ‘Music has value,’ he means its value is beholden to men who had no part in creating it,” Swift said in the passionate post.

Taylor recently announced her plans to re-record her first five albums beginning in November 2020 during an appearance on Good Morning America, stating that she was “excited” about the possibility to own her own work after losing the original works to Braun.

Swift came in ahead of the following artists, ranked in order of their appearance after her on the top earner’s chart. One Direction came in second place — despite the fact they have been on a hiatus since 2016 — with earnings of $110 million. Author James Patterson came in third at $95 million. Dr. Phil McGraw and soccer star Christiano Ronald tied for fourth place as both earned $88 million. In fifth place is comedian/actor Kevin Hart at $87.5 million.