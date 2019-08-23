Kendra Wilkinson Is Reportedly Dating Former ‘RHOBH’ Star Brandi Glanville’s Ex-Boyfriend DJ Friese

Brandi Glanville's romance with DJ Friese ended amid claims of possible cheating.

Kendra Wilkinson reportedly has a new man in her life who also has ties to reality television.

According to an August 23 report from Radar Online, the former Girls Next Door star, who split from ex-husband Hank Baskett Jr. years ago after his highly publicized cheating scandal, was recently spotted cozying up to philanthropist Donald “DJ” Friese, who previously dated former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Brandi Glanville.

While Wilkinson, 34, has not yet spoken publicly about her rumored romance with Friese, 47, the outlet revealed that she’s been seen on Friese’s private Instagram page on a number of occasions as of late and attended his “family game night” in Chatsworth, California in late June.

Wilkinson and Friese were also together during her Endless Summer Bash party on August 2 in Los Angeles, which was held in honor of her Los Angeles Travel magazine cover. Then, after attending the event, Friese responded to an Instagram post Wilkinson shared in regard to her stunning pictorial.

“Thank you for my reminder today I still got it,” she wrote to the magazine after a photo of her cover was shared.

“You never lost it. Always had it. Keep going you have barely scratched the surface,” Friese replied.

Wilkinson shares two children with her ex-husband and Friese is also a father of two.

According to Radar Online, Friese and his most recent ex-girlfriend, Baywatch actress Donna D’Errico, split up in June after dating for about two years and prior to their relationship, Friese dated Glanville.

Following Glanville and Friese’s split, Glanville went on a rant against him on Twitter in which she accused him of inviting other women to travel to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico with him when they were still dating. She then slammed Friese for his lack of career and suggested that she had a falling out with one of her closest girlfriends, who reportedly chose to spend time with Friese after their messy split.

“If you have been a friend of mine for 23 [years] and your now choosing to hang out with my ex bf who cheated and continues to talk sh*t about me then y’all can have each other BYE,” she tweeted, tagging Adrienne Janic. “It’s sad when don’t have any real friends of your own and you have to buy other people’s!!! What a lame existence. And those of you for sale are even LAMER and sadder.”

Wilkinson and Baskett Jr. split years ago but their divorce wasn’t finalized until October 2018.