Sofia Richie’s Braless Yacht Pic Shuts Down Instagram Ahead Of 21st Birthday Tomorrow

Sofia Richie is gearing up for some major celebrating: the 20-year-old model will be fully legal this weekend, although turning another year older isn’t going to change Richie being 15 years younger than her boyfriend Scott Disick. The blonde has taken to Instagram in anticipation of Saturday’s landmark, but fans will have noticed something – the slinky braless dress donned in today’s photo has already been seen, with The Inquisitr documenting the sexy yacht look earlier this month.

Unsurprisingly, the comments section to Sofia’s post today was filled with mentions of the upcoming day. While some fans simply sent birthday wishes, others seemed a little taken aback that Sofia is so young.

“Sheesh only 21?!” one fan wrote.

Mentions of 36-year-old Disick were plentiful.

“Scott’s daughter haha,” one fan joked.

“Hope you start thinking well when you finally turn 21. You need to leave Scott tf alone child” came from a fan clearly not digging this couple’s age gap.

“How are you 20” was another comment.

For the most part, though, responses seemed positive. Sofia herself may be pumped to turn one year older, but it looks like Instagram is right up there with her. The update itself quickly proved popular, racking up over 77,000 likes within just 30 minutes of going live. The same time frame brought over 342 fans into the comments section.

Sofia’s post today even seemed to bring in some celebrity likes: Kylie Jenner, Ashley Tisdale, and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna all left a like.

Fans may have grilled Sofia over her age today, but the same has been seen from the Keeping Up With The Kardashians faces. As E Online reports, Kris Jenner herself locked Scott down over his girlfriend, with questions definitely pointing towards her age.

“Wait, so how old is she? Because I really don’t know. Is she Kylie’s age? 20?” Kris asked.

Loading...

Scott’s response was somewhat sheepish, with the Talentless founder responding that Sofia was 19.

Birthday headlines from the Kardashian-Jenner clan have been a big deal of late. This month saw makeup mogul Kylie Jenner ring in her 22nd birthday, with a high-profile megayacht trip taking the billionaire around the Mediterranean. France and Italy seemed to be Kylie’s chosen destinations, although her party crew brought Sofia into the media lens. The model joined Kylie aboard the yacht, with both social media updates and the paparazzi documenting the whole thing. More recently, Sofia and Scott have been spotted at luxury Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes, France.

Sofia’s birthday celebrations are unlikely to come with quite the luxe that Kylie’s 22nd birthday brought, but it can be assumed that this model will be partying in style.