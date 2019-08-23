Sofia Richie’s Braless Yacht Pic Shuts Down Instagram Ahead Of 21st Birthday Tomorrow

Sofia Richie is gearing up for some major celebrating. The 20-year-old model will become officially legal this weekend, although turning another year older isn’t going to change the fact that Richie is 15 years younger than her boyfriend Scott Disick.

In anticipation of Saturday’s landmark birthday, the blonde put up an Instagram post on August 23 of the model wearing a slinky, braless dress already been seen when The Inquisitr documented the sexy yacht look earlier this month.

Not surprisingly, the comments section to Sofia’s post today was filled with mentions of the upcoming day. While some fans simply sent birthday wishes, others seemed a little taken aback that Sofia is so young.

“Sheesh only 21?!” one fan wrote.

Mentions of 36-year-old Disick were plentiful.

“Scott’s daughter haha,” one fan joked.

“Hope you start thinking well when you finally turn 21. You need to leave Scott tf alone child,” commented a fan who was clearly not digging this couple’s age gap.

“How are you 20?” was another comment.

For the most part, though, responses seemed positive.

Sofia herself may be pumped to turn one year older, and it looks like Instagram is right up there with her. The update itself quickly proved popular, racking up more than 77,000 likes within just 30 minutes of going live. The same time frame brought more than 342 fans into the comments section.

Sofia’s post today also caused certain celebrities to like the upload, including Kylie Jenner, Ashley Tisdale and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna.

Fans may have grilled Sofia about her age today, but the same thing has happened on Keeping Up With The Kardashians faces. As E Online reports, Kris Jenner herself locked Scott down over his girlfriend, with questions definitely pointing toward her young age.

“Wait, so how old is she? Because I really don’t know. Is she Kylie’s age? 20?” Kris asked.

Scott’s response was somewhat sheepish, with the Talentless founder responding that Sofia was 19 at the time Kris questioned him.

Loading...

Recently, days birthday headlines regarding the Kardashian-Jenner clan have been a big deal.

This month, makeup mogul Kylie Jenner rang in her 22nd birthday with a high-profile megayacht trip taking the billionaire and her guests around the Mediterranean. France and Italy.

Kylie’s party crew put Sofia into the media spotlight. The model joined Kylie aboard the yacht, with social media updates and paparazzi photos documenting the whole thing.

More recently, Sofia and Scott were spotted at luxury Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes, France.

Sofia’s birthday celebrations are unlikely to come with the luxe that Kylie’s 22nd birthday brought, but it can be assumed that this model will still be partying in style for her 21st birthday.