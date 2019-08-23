Michael Jackson’s Former Doctor, Conrad Murray, Reportedly Made Statement That Was ‘Not Factual’

In Michael Jackson: Chase the Truth, the most recent documentary about the pop star, its stars attack the credibility of Leaving Neverland, which covers Wade Robson and James Safechuck’s accusations of sexual abuse against the singer, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

As explosive as the documentary is, it’s not the first this year to shine a light on Jackson in the wake of his death. Killing Michael Jackson, which was released in June, revisits the circumstances surrounding Jackson’s death. Detectives Orlando Martinez, Dan Myers, and Scott Smith reunite and reveal that they believe Jackson’s former doctor, Conrad Murray, should be found guilty of second-degree murder for his role in administering the propofol that led to the pop star’s death.

Per Daily Express, Smith makes a shocking revelation about Murray’s statement regarding Jackson’s death.

“Ultimately with the toxicology report you had [facts] over here and Dr. Murray’s statement over here,” he said. “It just wasn’t jiving. There was just no way that what he said was factual to what they found out.”

“He had enough propofol in him to drop a rhinoceros,” he added.

According to Steve Shafer, Professor of Anaesthesiology at Stanford University, Murray was not properly administrating the drug.

“Basically, Murray was using the saline bag to hang the bottle of propofol from the stand and also, I think, to hide it because he didn’t want anybody to know he was using propofol.”

Michael Jackson died 10 years ago today from a lethal dose of anesthetic propofol. He was 50 years old. His personal doctor, Conrad Murray, was convicted of involuntary manslaughter. pic.twitter.com/nmOhRHkBdl — AJ+ (@ajplus) June 25, 2019

Per The Inquisitr, Murray was convicted of involuntary manslaughter in 2011 for his role in the King of Pop’s death. Although he claims to have had a close relationship with Jackson, he admits that he wishes he never met him — despite the friendship they had.

“However, I also wish I had never met Michael Jackson for what has happened to me,” he said, per The Sun.

As for the accusations leveled against Jackson in Leaving Neverland, Murray said they saddened him. He said he was shocked by how close Robson and Safechuck’s stories were and wondered if Jackson was hiding his proclivity for children from him as he hid his chronic opioid addiction.

Murray partly blamed Jackson’s former dermatologist Arnold Klein for the star’s death. Klein died in 2015 and reportedly never disclosed to Murray that Jackson was a drug addict. Jackson reportedly visited his office on a daily basis to be injected with Demerol. Murray claimed he would never have taken Jackson as a patient had he known he was a drug addict.