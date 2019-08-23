Farrah Abraham Dances Around In Unbuttoned Shirt As Fans Slam Her Bizarre Video

Farrah Abraham is confusing her social media followers yet again with her latest post, and fans don’t know what to think about it.

On Thursday night, the former Teen Mom OG star posted a video of herself dancing around, jumping and posing for the camera as music played in the background.

Farrah wore a long-sleeved shirt with an oversized collar that she left mostly unbuttoned for the clip. Abraham’s massive cleavage, her long, lean legs and her tiny waist are all accentuated in the video as she went wild for the camera.

Abraham’s long, brown hair is seen parted down the middle and styled in loose waves that cascade down her shoulders and fly around as she dances and hopes.

The reality star also donned a pair of dark, round sunglasses, which at one point she lifted up to look straight into the camera and mouth the word “wow.”

In the caption of the video Farrah tells her followers that she’ll see them on YouTube and deems herself a woman to watch in the hashtags, also encouraging her fans to like her videos and subscribe to her channel on the platform, where she posts videos of herself and her daughter Sophia in their everyday lives.

Meanwhile, Farrah Abraham’s followers weren’t shy about telling her their thoughts on the video.

“This is painful to watch,” one fan told the reality star in the comment section.

“I didn’t recognize her with all that clothing on. The 2nd time I watched it I could clearly see her look of desperation for eternal fame,” another follower said, slamming Farrah in the process.

“Is she back on drugs?” another social media user asked.

“Some days you just need a fuzzy filter to hide your botched face,” one critic wrote.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Farrah’s bizarre video posting comes about one month after she spoke out on her former franchise, Teen Mom OG, and the stars of the show.

Abraham told Radar Online that she believes the show should be cancelled due to it’s declining ratings and made-up storylines.

“[The show] should be cancelled. No one is believing the fake story lines. These other parents are super fans of the OG girls and have been fans, planned pregnancy is not what Teen Mom OG was about and now it’s okay to keep planning pregnancies to get on TV? Sad mainly for the children,” Abraham stated.

