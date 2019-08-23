Karrueche Tran Twerks Wildly On A Car & Eats Churros In A Bikini

Karrueche Tran knows how to have fun. The Claws actress and model has as much personality as she does beauty. Followers of the star’s Instagram Stories have likely noticed her recent activity. Recent days saw Karrueche’s Stories filled with a whirlwind of activity, although all the snippets seemed to show this 31-year-old’s fun-loving side.

Karrueche’s Stories started out as a group setting. The squad included a mixture of males and females, with loud music playing and everyone seeming to have a good time. The star and her friends were seen jamming out to the beats as Karrueche and others hopped onto a vehicle and engaged in a little twerking. Busting out moves will consume energy, though. Following the vehicle-centric video, Karrueche posted another Story showing just how much of an appetite she has. The star was seen looking super-fit in a tiny cream-colored bikini, with the camera also taking in pink-colored bottoms. This part of the footage wasn’t dedicated to swimwear, though. It even came accompanied by some text.

“@KARRUECHE #CHURROSCHALLENGE.”

Karrueche was seen gazing at a tasty-looking churro in front of her before chowing down on it with full vigor.

Fans of Claws will know that Karrueche comes with a gym-honed body. The star may update her social media with sugary treats, but the rock-hard physique would suggest that they aren’t consumed too often.

Karrueche has even detailed how she got into tip-top shape for her role on the TNT show, although she did outline that her character playing a stripper wasn’t reflective of the status quo, per her Glamour interview.

“Virginia has the least amount of clothes! Her booty is always out; her stomach is always out. I was like, ‘I gotta keep myself together!'” she said.

In regards to acquiring the body seen on-screen, Karrueche revealed that she’d gotten professional fitness help.

“Virginia comes from the strip club, so she has muscle from dancing. We wanted to build the booty up and make my stomach flat. But I didn’t want to be perfect—we’re all real women. We’re not perfect. I worked hard, but I wanted to look realistic,” she added with a mention of a trainer.

Karrueche’s interview came complete with mentions of her nutrition. Fans learned that fast food is something Karrueche tries to steer clear of. Instead, this muscle machine nourishes herself with meat and potatoes. Veganism doesn’t seem to be this girl’s jam.

Karrueche has 9 million Instagram followers. Her account is followed by celebrities including Hailey Bieber, Gabrielle Union, and Larsa Pippen, plus Jordyn Woods.