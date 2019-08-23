Carrie Underwood And This Legendary Rocker Are A Hot Music Duo

Carrie Underwood is collaborating with this legendary female rocker to officially blow the roof off of NBC’s Sunday Night Football for a duet of the game’s theme song “Waiting All Day for Sunday Night.”

Carrie is working alongside music superstar Joan Jett in this explosive music matchup and a sneak preview of their version of the iconic theme song, as well as its official video, will air during Sunday Night Football‘s halftime on Sunday, August 25. This is ahead of the series season opener, which will begin September 8 when the New England Patriots take on the Pittsburgh Steelers reported Billboard Magazine.

Billboard revealed that the video for the song was shot in Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium, which is home to the Atlanta Falcons. The video shoot will also feature several top NFL players.

Joan Jett’s 1988 hit “I Hate Myself for Loving You” was adapted for the original Sunday Night Football opening tune, “Waiting All Day for Sunday Night” beginning in 2006. In a full-circle moment 13 years later, the legendary female rock and roller is returning to the game in a grand style with a new adaptation of the iconic tune.

In a press release posted by NBC, it was revealed that Carrie came up with the idea for the collaboration between herself and the legendary female music superstar.

“I have always been a huge fan of Joan’s, and I’m thrilled that she’s joining us for the Sunday Night Football open,” Underwood said. “What better way to pay homage to the original SNF opening song than by getting to play with her on primetime’s biggest stage?”

Fred Gaudelli, the Executive Producer of NBC’s Sunday Night Football, stated in the press release that the inclusion of Joan Jett was a way to celebrate the song they used in network’s first 10 seasons of the series.

Carrie Underwood and Joan Jett debuted their initial music collaboration during the 2019 CMA Awards, where the country music superstar and the rock and roller performed a series of Jett’s biggest tunes which included “I Hate Myself for Loving You” and segued into “Bad Reputation” then “Crimson and Clover,” before ending with Joan’s smash hit “I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll.”

Carrie will host the CMA Awards for the 12th consecutive year alongside Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton on November 13. She will also return for her seventh season as the voice of Sunday Night Football this season.

Joan Jett is a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee and has been awarded eight platinum and gold albums and scored nine Top 40 singles.