Norwegian Bombshell Hilde Osland Flaunts Killer Body In Tropical Paradise

Hilde Osland’s latest Instagram update looks like it was taken in a tropical paradise.

In the photo, the beauty posed in a woven hammock wearing a skimpy turquoise bikini that showcased her amazing figure. Taken from above, the angle of the snap gave fans a nice view of her cleavage as well as her slender waist, curvy hips and toned thighs. Sun and shadow danced on her bronzed skin as her piercing blue eyes looked straight in to the camera. The beauty rested her head on one arm. She held a hibiscus bloom in her other hand in front of her face just below her eyes giving the shot a sensual vibe.

The geotag for the snap said it was taken in Bali, where Osland has been spending a good deal of time this summer. She has thrilled fans with amazing shots from beautiful locations, and Friday’s update was no different.

In the photo’s caption, Osland said that posing in hammocks was more difficult than it looked.

One fan told Osland that she made the posing in a hammock look easy and beautiful, while another said it looked sexy.

“It’s not easy being elegant in a hammock, but you nailed it,” one fan wrote.

Some fans commented on Osland’s eyes, which seemed to pop out in the shot. Others complimented her on her incredible figure.

“You are quite simply breath taking. The most beautiful girl on Instagram by far,” one admirer wrote.

“Every picture is more beautiful than the last,” another follower said.

One clever admirer asked Osland to stay away from the North and South poles because she was so hot she would melt the ice, and therefore put the earth at risk.

The photo raked in over 11,000 likes within an hour of going live, but that is not unusual for the bikini model.

Loading...

There is no doubt that Osland’s fans love her photos and look forward to her posts every day. She manages to provide a variety of looks, and she always looks fabulous.

The social media sensation seems to be most comfortable outside. Judging from her Instagram page, she spends a lot of time basking in nature. Her updates include photos of her soaking up the sun on sandy beaches and hiking in the snowy Canadian mountains. She even manages to make riding a motorcycle look good.

Fans wanting to keep up with Osland can follow her Instagram account.