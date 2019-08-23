‘B&B’ Recap For Thursday, August 22: Thomas Intimidates & Frightens Douglas

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Thursday, August 22 features Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) researching how he could contest an annulment. Vincent Walker (Joe LoCicero) entered the room with a list of grievances against his roommate, per Soap Central. After listening to Vinny’s complaints, Thomas handed Vinny a credit card and told him to buy groceries and some clothes.

Vinny was also concerned when he heard Thomas call Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) a brat. He said that he had been a kid with a dad whose father had also called him names. He told him that Douglas was probably missing him and to do something about it. After Vinny left, Thomas decided to get in touch with his son. He called Amelia (Nicola Posener) and arranged for her to come by Vinny’s apartment.

At Brooke Logan Forrester’s (Katherine Kelly Lang) house, Douglas and Amelia planned to go to the zoo. Ridge Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) assured the little boy that his father missed him very much. Afterward, Brooke told Ridge that Thomas was not the best thing for his son right now. She was worried about his mental state and felt that he needed help.

Brooke was also concerned about her daughter, per She Knows Soaps. She thought that they needed to know Thomas’ location before anything else happened. Ridge finally admitted that he felt responsible for Thomas’ erratic behavior. He wasn’t there for his son while he was growing up. Brooke comforted Ridge by telling him that Thomas had the same opportunities and advantages that Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) had.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Douglas fears for his life when he realizes how angry his father is at him. pic.twitter.com/mEZ8EG5nn6 — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) August 23, 2019

At the cabin, Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) was floored that Thomas did not even ask about his son. Later, she asked Thomas if it would be okay if Douglas moved in. She did not want to uproot the little boy and did not believe that his father was stable. Liam agreed. He also told Hope that he was too tied up with work to go with her to Steffy’s house. Steffy wanted her to pick up Beth’s stuff while she was away. Liam urged Hope to go alone and gave her the key.

When Amelia and Douglas arrived at Vinny’s apartment, he convinced the nanny that he needed some alone time with his son. After she left, Thomas unleashed his wrath. He accused Douglas of letting Liam take away Hope from him and explained what an annulment was. He was also angry that Douglas had told everyone that Phoebe was Beth. He started to yell so much that Douglas lifted up his hands and begged his father to stop.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.