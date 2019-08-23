Bethenny Frankel Takes Shots On Instagram, Shares Photo Of Flower Bouquet From Boyfriend Paul Bernon

Bethenny Frankel quit 'RHONY' on Wednesday.

Bethenny Frankel is celebrating her exit from The Real Housewives of New York City.

On Friday, after confirming that she quit the Bravo TV reality series on Wednesday, Frankel took to her Instagram Stories to share several updates with her fans and followers from Malibu, California, where she was seen taking shots of sake on the beach before showing off a flower bouquet sent to her by boyfriend Paul Bernon.

According to a report from The Blast on August 22, Frankel has been quite active on social media after announcing her exit from the show. After traveling to Los Angeles, she posted videos and photos of herself on the beach, in business meetings, and enjoying a happy hour with a couple of friends.

As the outlet explained, Frankel shared views from what appeared to be a beach rental in Malibu. In her clips, Frankel told her online audience that she was preparing for a nighttime stroll in the sand and held a shot of sake in one of her hands as she panned over her views of the Pacific Ocean.

Although Frankel did not reveal what her business meetings were about, she did tell her fans she had a “big day” with “big doings.”

In another post shared to her Instagram Stories, Frankel told her online audience that she was extremely grateful for their ongoing support following her eight-season run on The Real Housewives of New York City.

Frankel appeared on the first three seasons of The Real Housewives of New York City before leaving the show to star on her own series, Bethenny Ever After, which aired on Bravo TV for three seasons. Then, years later, Frankel returned to the Real Housewives for Season 7 and continued to appear on the show in a full-time role through Season 11.

Frankel’s exit from the show was confirmed on August 21.

“I have decided to leave the [Real Housewives] franchise to explore my next chapter,” Frankel said in a statement. “It’s time to move on and focus on my daughter, my philanthropy and my production partnership with Mark Burnett, producing and starring in shows which represent a shift in the conversation for women. With the changes in modern culture, I want to highlight the strength, confidence and unstoppable power that women have.”

Frankel’s former co-stars will return to Bravo TV in The Real Housewives of New York City Season 12 sometime early next year. To see more of Frankel, be sure to follow the star on Instagram.