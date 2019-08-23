Australian Stunner Tarsha Whitmore’s Tiny Orange Bikini Is Making Her Fans Sweat

Tarsha Whitmore is heating up social media with another insanely sexy look.

The Australian-born beauty has a ton of partnerships with different stores and boutiques and she’s constantly promoting products and modeling pieces from their lines. Tarsha regularly delights her social media followers with a number of NSFW photos and each and every post that she shares earns her plenty of attention, amassing thousands of likes and hundreds of comments. In the most recent snapshot that was posted for fans, Tarsha does what she does best — rocks a bikini.

In the gorgeous new snapshot, Whitmore poses on a beautiful, sandy beach with the ocean just at her back. She wears her long, dark locks down and curled for the occasion while also donning a little bit of makeup including eyeliner, eyeshadow, blush, highlighter, and lipstick. The model strikes a pose in the sand, putting one leg in front of the other one while running one hand through her hair.

The model’s beautiful and curvy figure is on full display in the image as she leaves little to the imagination in the beachside look. Along with a tiny orange bikini top that barely contains her assets, the model sports a pair of string bottoms that hit right around her naval, giving fans a good look at her toned and tanned legs. The model’s taut tummy takes center stage in the photo and it’s safe to say that she’s been spending a lot of time at the gym.

Since the post went live on her account just a short time ago, it’s earning the Australian-born beauty plenty of attention from fans with over 21,000 likes in addition to 250-plus comments. Some followers took to the photo to gush over Tarsha’s amazing figure while many others just flooded the comments section with their favorite emoji. A few others just dropped a line to let the model know that they’re huge fans of hers.

“Look at that view! The beautiful beach…and YOU!,” one follower commented.

“Wow. Beautiful beach goddess,” another Instagram user chimed in with a series of flame and red heart emoji.

Loading...

“You look AMAZING,” one more wrote with a few heart-eye emoji.

As previously mentioned, Tarsha has been sharing a number of sexy shots for her fans in recent weeks. The Inquisitr recently shared that the stunner posed in a sexy, workout-chic outfit that included a tiny pink bra and matching white spandex. Once again, her amazing figure was on display for fans and the post racked up over 18,000 likes as well as 160-plus comments.