Stars Like Madonna Are Sending Their Support To Miley Cyrus After Split From Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus has been accused of cheating on Liam Hemsworth before they decided to end their marriage, but the singer has denied the accusations. Now, stars from across the spectrum are responding to Cyrus’s claims with an outpouring of support. Names like Madonna and Selma Blair took the time to cheer on the “Wrecking Ball” singer as the rumors about her relationship swirl.

According to Us Weekly, Cyrus posted a statement on her Instagram account denying accusations that she had cheated on Hemsworth.

“I can accept that the life I’ve chosen means I must live completely open and transparent with my fans who I love, and the public, 100% of the time. What I cannot accept is being told I’m lying to cover up a crime I haven’t committed. I have nothing to hide,” she wrote.

She went on to detail all the ways she had messed up, including the time she got kicked off the movie Hotel Transylvania because she bought and licked a penis cake for Hemsworth’s birthday. She admitted to cheating in a previous relationship and to appearing nude repeatedly. But, she added, she never cheated on her husband, and her marriage didn’t end because of any cheating.

Madonna sent out her support to Cyrus.

“Thank GOD!! You are human! A woman who has lived. No need to apologize!!” she wrote.

“You are wonderful,” added Blair.

“A wise woman taught me that no one stays the same, and that change is a thing you can count on,” wrote Jeremy Scott, creative director of Moschino.

“Proud of you sissy!” added Brandi Cyrus.

Other stars, including Taylor Hill, Amber Valletta and Anja Rubik, weighed in with heart and clapping hand emojis.

Hemsworth and Cyrus made waves when the couple announced that they were calling it quits on their short marriage. The pair dated for over ten years but only tied the knot recently. After photos of Cyrus kissing Kaitlynn Carter in Italy surfaced, the couple announced they were splitting, though the singer denies that her new relationship was the impetus for the end of their relationship.

The actor has since filed for divorce and has been laying low in Australia since the news broke. He has posted well wishes to Cyrus on his social media account and has said that he doesn’t want to comment on the situation any further.

Cyrus was reportedly “disappointed” to learn that Hemsworth was filing for divorce, according to Fox News.