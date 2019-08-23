Britney Spears’ Psychological State Probed As Latest Pic Has Instagram Stumped

Britney Spears has been delivering unusual Instagram updates. This month, the star posted multiple whimsical images.

On August 22, the “Toxic” singer shared two of those carefree snaps that delivered plenty of floral beauty. However, the multi-picture upload confused many of her fans.

The 37-year-old star posted two very similar images, both showing blooming roses and greenery. The second snap encompassed an earthy background backed by a brick wall. A simple caption from the star mentioned the horticulture while suggesting that the landscape is at the entrance to her “bookstore.”

There’s no denying that this update was beautiful. Many fans showered her with love and inside jokes — being a “queen” of whatever she does is now a standard response for Britney — but some followers were confused by the whole thing. Some even questioned if the singer was in an okay state of mind.

“Wait, like your bookstore or the bookstore close to your home???? Do you own BOOKSTORES BRITNEY??” was one of the most upvoted comments, with more than 357 fans liking it.

“You have a bookstore??” another asked.

“You have a personal bookstore????” was a similar question.

Although many of the replies seemed focused on debunking whether the pop icon does, indeed, own some kind of bookshop, questions were also directed at Britney’s psychological state.

“Are you ok??” a fan asked.

“Yes..i agree with you,” one replied.

“Britney – you’re nutso,” a fan wrote in a comment obviously lacking tact.

“She doesn’t even know what to post,” commented another follower, suggesting that the star may not have a solid grip on her social media.

By and large, comments either sent Britney love or questions. In general, Instagram followers didn’t seem capable of drawing any conclusions with regard to the singer’s caption and so she received thousands of comment about the store she mentioned.

Previously, a cryptic social media post caused some fans to state that Britney has difficulty trusting people. The caption of the upload called people in Los Angeles “fake,” per The Inquisitr.

The singer also stated that she does not always know what to make of responses left on her social media. In conclusion, Britney said she will ignore fan comments.

Britney’s mental health has been a hot topic of late. The star was hospitalized at a mental health facility earlier this year, although she has since been released. Opinions about how Britney is doing are varied, with her most dedicated fans apparently thinking she’s doing just fine.

Her recent social media uploads included sons Jayden and Sean, as well as boyfriend Sam Asghari. These social media shares appear to show wholesome aspects of the singer’s life that seem very solid.