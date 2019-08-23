Britney Spears’ Psychological State Probed As Latest Pic Has Instagram Stumped

Britney Spears has been delivering some unusual Instagram updates of late. This month has already seen the star take to the platform with mysterious or whimsical images, with the carefree streak appearing to have continued. The “Toxic” singer took to the platform last night with two images that delivered plenty of floral beauty, but the result is seeing the 37-year-old’s fans straight-up confused.

Britney’s update was a simple one. The star posted two very similar images – both showed blooming roses and greenery, with the second snap encompassing an earthy background backed by a brick wall. A simple caption from the star mentioned the horticulture, alongside suggesting that they come at the entrance of her mentioned “bookstore.”

There’s no denying that this update was a beautiful one. While many of the blonde’s fans showered her with love and inside jokes – being a “queen” of whatever she does is now a standard response for Britney – it did seem like the platform was confused by the whole thing, with some fans even questioning whether the singer was in okay state of mind.

“Wait, like your bookstore or the bookstore close to your home???? Do you own BOOKSTORES BRITNEY??” was one of the most upvoted comments, with over 357 fans liking it.

“You have a bookstore??” another asked.

“You have a personal bookstore????” was a similar question.

Although many of the replies seemed focused on debunking whether the pop icon does, indeed, own some kind of bookshop, questions did come in regarding Britney’s psychological state.

“Are you ok??” a fan asked with others agreeing.

“Yes..i agree with you,” one replied.

“Britney – you’re nutso,” a fan wrote with what could have been more tact.

“She doesn’t even know what to post” was a comment suggesting that the star may not have a solid grip on her social media.

By and large, comments either sent Britney love or questions. Those questions were, however, marked. Instagram just didn’t seem capable of drawing any conclusions with regards to the singer’s caption, with questions over the mentioned store manifesting throughout thousands of comments.

Britney has recently made major headlines for a cryptic social media post stating that she had difficulty trusting people in a post calling people in Los Angeles “fake,” per The Inquisitr. The update also saw the singer state that she doesn’t always know what to make of responses left to her social media – Britney aid that she will ignore fan responses.

Britney’s mental health has been a hot topic of late. The star was hospitalized at a mental health facility earlier this year, although she has since been released. Opinions on how Britney is doing have proven varied, although her most dedicated fans seem to think she’s doing just fine. With recent social media displays including her two sons Jayden and Sean, plus boyfriend Sam Asghari, the wholesome aspect of this singer’s life seems solid.