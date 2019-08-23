Bethenny Frankel Says She’s Married After Surprising ‘RHONY’ Exit

Bethenny Frankel just keeps dropping bombshells. It has not even been two days since the reality star announced unexpectedly that she was leaving the Real Housewives of New York City ahead of the show’s 12th season, and now she’s had made another shocking statement. According to Us Weekly, Frankel tweeted that she is married.

“To my NY hwives: GO GET EM! I had to go since I’m the only one that is actually married…that’s how crazy this ride is,” she tweeted on Friday. “You are all amazing, beautiful and strong. Spread your wings and fly! Xoxo @ramonasinger @CountessLuann @TinsleyMortimer @SonjatMorgan @dorindamedley.”

Frankel hasn’t elaborated on the tweet yet, but if the statement is accurate, it likely means that Frankel tied the knot on the sly with boyfriend Paul Bernon.

Bernon and Frankel have been seen vacationing in Italy recently to celebrate the movie producer’s birthday. The two have been dating since October 2018, and Frankel has praised their relationship as “beautiful and loving.”

This would be Frankel’s third marriage. Her first was to Peter Sussman from 1996 to 1997, and later to Jason Hoppy from 2010 to 2016. Frankel shares a daughter, Bryn, 9, with the latter. Frankel has been embroiled in a nasty ongoing divorce with Hoppy as the pair fights over custody of their daughter.

Frankel also famously dated Dennis Shields on and off for several years before he died in August 2018. Fans will recall the reality star grieving for her lost love on the show as she came to terms with his death of suspected drug overdose.

The pair was reportedly engaged after Shields popped the question, but Frankel said that the engagement was on hold prior to his death.

Frankel has also been in the news this week after revealing that she was not going to be a part of the Real Housewives of New York for the upcoming 12th season.

As The Inquisitr reported previously, Frankel said that she was moving on to other things in her life, including being with her family, focusing on her charity B Strong, and working on reality TV projects.

“With the changes in modern culture, I want to highlight the strength, confidence and unstoppable power that women have. My experience at Bravo has been an incredibly magical ride. I am so grateful to them for highlighting my entrepreneurialism and allowing me to pave the way for many women to achieve their goals,” she said recently.