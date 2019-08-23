Tomi Lahren Calls Out Steven Crowder And Dave Rubin For Avoiding Debate With Sam Seder

During a recent episode of the political talk radio program and podcast The Majority Report ⁠— available on YouTube ⁠— host Sam Seder and his team played a Cameo clip of conservative firebrand Tomi Lahren calling out conservative commentator and comedian Steven Crowder and libertarian commentator Dave Rubin for dodging a debate with Seder.

“So I wanted to say to Dave, Steven, and others, stop being cowards and debate Sam already! My goodness, get to it,” she said in the Cameo clip, which was paid for via the personalized shoutout app.

According to The Majority Report’s Twitter, Crowder, best known for his “Change My Mind” YouTube segment at college campuses, got cold feet and dodged initial plans to debate Seder at Politicon in 2018. Seder reportedly ended up debating conservative commentator Charlie Kirk instead.

As for Rubin, he claims that he won’t debate Seder because of the way he was treated by the Majority Report team.

“Got your email request for interview,” he tweeted to Seder. “You just posted a video title Dave Rubin Professionally Stupid. I’ll pass and not interacting further.”

Despite Seder’s subsequent apology for the video title ⁠— which was reportedly made by Majority Report co-host Michael Brooks ⁠— Rubin has refused to debate Seder, a progressive that would be fairly left for the standard guests on Rubin’s show.

Rubin also doesn’t appear to have been able to shake the debate challenge, and Twitter users regularly hound him to debate the progressive commentator.

Per The Inquisitr, Rubin recently had presidential candidate Marianne Williamson on the show. Although the two remained friendly, many viewers and media reports suggested that Rubin was unprepared for Williamson’s knowledge on the subjects of the interview, and Rubin appeared to have little input of his own, per Mediaite.

CNN reports that Seder was previously fired from his MSNBC contributor position after conservative commentator Mike Cernovich pulled up a controversial tweet Seder made in the past that joked about rape. However, MSNBC ultimately rehired him after concluding that the point Seder was making with his tweet was acceptable.

MSNBC admits they screwed up in doing rape apologist Mike Cernovich's dirty work, rehires Sam Seder https://t.co/XIokXSsDCR — Oliver Willis (@owillis) December 7, 2017

“I appreciate MSNBC’s thoughtful reconsideration and willingness to understand the cynical motives of those who intentionally misrepresented my tweet for their own toxic, political purposes,” Seder said in a statement.

“We are experiencing an important and long-overdue moment of empowerment for the victims of sexual assault and of reckoning for their perpetrators,” he added, noting that he’s proud that MSNBC and its staff have decided to set a positive example.