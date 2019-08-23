Donald Trump’s Impeachment Not Supported By Majority Of Americans, According To New poll

'Donald Trump is not a popular president by most measures, but the appetite for impeachment remains low,' said the director of the agency that conducted the poll.

A majority of Americans do not support impeaching President Donald Trump and removing him from office, Yahoo News reports. However, his overall approval rating remains low.

On Thursday, Monmouth University released the results of its latest poll, “Potential Impeachment Impact on 2020.” Respondents were asked whether or not Trump should be impeached, and why or why not. Further, they were asked about his overall job performance.

On the subject of impeachment, only 41 percent believe that the House Judiciary Committee should conduct an inquiry with a view toward eventually impeaching Trump and, if it comes to that, removing him from office. Fifty-nine percent of Americans oppose taking even that first step.

Looking at the numbers even further, 72 percent of respondents who identified as Democrats support a House Judiciary Committee inquiry at the very least; 39 percent of independents support it; only 8 percent of Republicans support it.

In fact, the number of Americans who actually want Trump impeached and removed from office is smaller even than those who want the House Judiciary Committee to investigate him: only 35 percent believe this is the ideal outcome.

Poll respondents gave a variety of reasons for supporting impeachment. For example, 18 percent say that there’s evidence that needs to be looked at, at the very least; 17 percent say that Trump has broken the law; 7 percent say he is unfit or unqualified for the office.

Among the reasons poll respondents offered for not supporting impeachment, a plurality (27 percent) said it’s because Trump has done nothing wrong, while others said that it would be a waste of time and money (22 percent); that it would be a partisan “witch hunt” (13 percent); that Trump has done a good job as president (12 percent), and that Congress should be working on other issues (10 percent).

Americans’ reasons for not supporting impeachment don’t necessarily jibe with Congress’ reasons for avoiding proceeding with the process. Specifically, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has said that Congressional Democrats should focus not on impeachment, but on their own agenda for ordinary Americans. At the very least, Pelosi has said, Congress should wait until all of the investigations into Trump and his activities have panned out.

Nevertheless, impeachment does appear to be potentially on the table: House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler has confirmed that an inquiry into impeaching Donald Trump is already underway. Whether or not that will result in the House voting to impeach and the Senate voting to remove Trump from office remains to be seen.