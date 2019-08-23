Khloe Kardashian Flaunts Curves In Leopard-Print During Day Out With Kourtney

Khloe Kardashian made a cameo in her sister Kourtney Kardashian’s Instagram story this week, and she looked fabulous in the process.

On Thursday, Kourtney shared a brand-new video of her younger sister looking chic as she rocked nothing but leopard-print from head to toe.

In the video, Khloe is seen standing in a brightly lit office, where she donned a pair of silky leopard-print pants and a matching jacket over top. The low-cut jacket flaunted the Revenge Body star’s ample cleavage and tiny waist.

Kardashian wore her long, blonde hair parted down the middle and styled in loose, straight strands that are seen falling behind her back and over her shoulder.

Khloe also rocked a minimal makeup look in the snap, which included a bronzed glow, shimming highlighter on her face, and nude lips.

She accessorized with clear heels on her feet, multiple rings on her fingers, and an oversize pair of dark sunglasses that hid nearly half of her face. She also had a black tote bag with a reusable water bottle inside, which she bragged to Kourtney about, saying that she is not using plastic which is bad for the environment.

It seemed that Kourt was thrilled to be back with Khloe following her several weeks of vacation in Europe.

“I missed her so MFing much,” the oldest Kardashian sister wrote in the caption of the video.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian and her older sister, Kourtney, have both decided to take a break from dating following the end of their previous relationships.

Khloe ended things with her baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, earlier this year after he was busted cheating on her twice in the span of one year.

Meanwhile, Kourtney and her latest boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, called it quits last year after nearly two years of dating.

“Both of the sisters have been working non-stop, and really needed the getaway to clear their heads. Both Kourtney and Khloe are single at the same time, which hasn’t happened in a while. The sisters are really enjoying being single, and aren’t rushing into dating right now. [They] know they’ll get back to the world of dating when they are ready,” an insider told Entertainment Tonight back in May.

Of course, Kourtney and Khloe are enjoying their single status and have been seen partying, attending events, and heading out on lavish vacations without any men on their arms.

Fans can keep up with Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian by tuning into Keeping Up with the Kardashians on the E! network.