Martha Hunt Shows Off Taut Abs In Lacy Bralette On Instagram

Martha Hunt has posed a question for her fans with some eye-catching photos. On Thursday, the model took to Instagram to share a set of similar images of herself rocking just a lacy bralette and pants. In the caption, she prompted her loyal followers to join in the comments section.

The post on Hunt’s Instagram feed contained two photos of the model sitting in a black, round chair with tan netting throughout and tan cushions. Although Hunt’s seat did look incredibly comfortable, fans were likely more focused on the beautiful model seated in it. Hunt wore a white, lacy bralette with cups that sat low on her chest, showing off some of her ample cleavage at the top. Meanwhile, her taut abs were on full display as a pair of mid-rise, brown corduroy pants with wide legs finished off the outfit.

Hunt kept her accessories simple for the photo shoot, wearing only a gold watch on her wrist and a dainty band on her finger. She opted for minimal or no makeup to keep her face looking natural while her blonde locks fell down her shoulders in waves.

In the first image, Hunt leaned back in the seat with her legs in a criss-cross position. She ran both arms through her luscious hair and flashed the camera a stunning smile. In the second image, Hunt got a bit more serious. She leaned forward, resting her elbows on her thighs with her legs spread apart. The position gave fans a glimpse of her chest spilling out of the bralette. She slightly opened her mouth and gazed at the camera.

In Hunt’s caption, she asked fans which photo they related to more that day.

The post garnered over 41,000 likes and a ton of responses. Some fans answered the IMG model’s question.

“Probably somewhere in between,” one fan wrote with a smiley emoji.

“Currently a 2 but will be a 1 once i get home from work,” another said.

“Where’s option 3: need the wine,” a third follower joked.

Others simply left compliments for Hunt’s photos and her stunning physique.

“You look really good Martha,” one fan said.

“Wonderful, sensual, pretty and gorgeous Goddess,” another wrote.

“Everyday we try to be the 1st one, I like the pictures, there [sic] a certain ambiance with the color retouches, and you’re really comfortable in your pictures!” a third follower added.

