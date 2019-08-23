Maci Bookout Shares Rare Photo Of Son Bentley Edwards & Instagram Can’t Get Over How Handsome He Is

Maci Bookout’s most recent Instagram share is melting hearts.

Fans of Teen Mom OG have watched Maci’s son Bentley Edwards grow up before their very own eyes, and in recent months the 10-year-old seems to be on a growth spurt. Though he does appear in episodes of the hit MTV series, Bentley has gotten even more mature-looking, and Maci’s new photo of him is earning her a ton of attention from fans.

In the new snapshot that was shared on Bookout’s account yesterday, Bentley posed for a photo at the Ronnie Bresser wrestling camp. In the caption of the image, Maci explained to her followers that Bentley loved going to the camp, and that he’s already learned so much. The cute new photo showed the 10-year-old posing for a photo next to wrestler Ronnie Bressler. In the shot, the two boys were all smiles as they posed together in a gym. Bentley looked all grown up in a red T-shirt with black Nike shorts. He paired his look with black socks and white sneakers.

Bressler was dressed very similar to his student in a black, long-sleeve T-shirt and a pair of gray shorts. Like Edwards, he also rocked a pair of ankle-high socks and white sneakers.

Since the post went live on her account, it’s earned the reality star a ton of attention from fans, racking up over 73,000 likes in addition to nearly 1,000 comments.

While some followers commented on the photo to applaud Bentley for pursuing wrestling, the overwhelming majority couldn’t get over how old and handsome he looked. A few others simply commented on the photo with various emoji, including heart-eyes.

“OMG, Bentley is growing so fast, it seems like yesterday we met this beautiful baby boy and now he’s a wonderful young man. Have a great school year!” one follower commented on the photo.

“Nothing wrong with sports, if that’s what he wants to do, jealous much… he’s growing up to fast, handsome young man,” another fan chimed in.

“He’s your mini!” one more wrote with a blue heart emoji.

Recently, Maci spoke out against her employer, MTV, for not being portrayed accurately on the hit series. After the June 17 episode of the show aired, which showed her son Maverick’s struggle with a stutter, Maci took to Twitter to slam the series for not showing other real aspects of her life.

“It’d be amazing if the chaotic, cute, real life, family/marriage stuff we film made it on the show. Do I feel like my story is accurately portrayed on the show? Absolutely NOT. Do I wish they’d stop making something/someone my entire story on the show? Absolutely YES!”

That particular tweet earned Bookout a lot of attention from her fans with over 13,000 likes in addition to 200-plus retweets, and even Kailyn Lowry from the Teen Mom 2 franchise chimed in on the post, saying that she agreed with Maci “100%.”

One thing is for sure — Maci is never afraid to speak her mind.