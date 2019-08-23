Demi Rose Gets Soaking Wet In Snakeskin Bikini Under Waterfall In Bali

Demi Rose just keeps heating things up. The British model has been making headlines for her Bali travels recently, with The Daily Mail chronicling a fresh batch of exotic photos today. As the newspaper reports, Demi has been working hard on a photoshoot out in the East, although the strapless and bandeau snakeskin bikini she was spotted in hasn’t yet appeared on her Instagram.

Photos obtained by The Daily Mail showed Demi in her element. The 24-year-old looked at peace as she soaked up the natural surroundings, with a stunning waterfall setting just about balancing out Demi’s steamy body. The brunette was photographed taking in the spray with her body semi-submerged in waters, and unsurprisingly, Demi’s golden skin and long brown hair were wet. The model’s hourglass waistline and sexy cleavage were on show, with some images also showing the Brit donning an open white shirt over her swimwear. Fans working their way through all of the newspaper’s photos will have spotted Demi’s beautiful smile.

With an Instagram account that seems to deliver spot-on perfection, Demi may often leave her fans wondering how the finish is achieved. Today’s snaps did include the camera crew, with fans able to see what goes on behind the scenes. Clearly, the caliber of this model’s social media feed stretches far beyond fumbling around with a smartphone.

Followers of Demi’s Instagram will likely have noticed that her Bali trip has already delivered a sizzling snakeskin bikini. While the one seen above was in dark shades, today’s report logged a different two-piece in light hues. Given that so much work appeared to be going into the shoot, it can be assumed that the result will land on Demi’s feed in the not-too-distant future.

Life may seem easy for this jet-setting model, but Demi has faced her demons. The star has recovered from an eating disorder, with a brave attitude that has seen her open up on social media. As The Sun reports, Demi spoke to her followers with details of her illness, alongside words confirming that she is doing okay now.

“Now I eat well. Have a great diet and ever since I have been 18 I have been working with a personal trainer or by myself in the gym 3-4 times a week. God bless those who have ever suffered with an eating disorder or are suffering now.”

“I changed my life around. No longer were restricting myself and constantly taking pictures of myself week by week getting skinnier and skinnier,” she added.