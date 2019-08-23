LeAnn Rimes Blows Instagram Away In See-Through Dress & Cowboy Hat

LeAnn Rimes has been very busy in the month of August. She’s been traveling the country for a string of performances, as well as spending time at the lake with her husband, Eddie Cibrian, and his two sons, Mason and Jake.

In addition, the singer has also been blowing her fans away with her array of super-sexy Instagram photos, and this week was no exception as she stunned yet again.

On Thursday night, LeAnn showed off her chic style in a flowing, white-lace gown. The dress boasted a low cut, which flaunted the country singer’s ample cleavage.

The dress also showed off Rimes’ long, lean legs and toned arms as she posed in front of a mirror while crouching down on the floor and exposing her stems.

Rimes had her long, blonde mane parted down the middle and worn in loose curls, which fell all around her. She donned a full face of makeup in the snaps, which included thick lashes, pink blush on her cheeks, a shimmering highlighter on her face and some glossy lipstick.

In another photo, LeAnn added a brown cowboy hat to her look. She also shared photos of herself with a fan and of her performing on stage.

LeAnn Rimes’ followers took to the comment section of the post to gush over the star, leaving her sweet messages as she prepares to celebrate her birthday.

“We LOVED watching you in your element, sharing your gift with us last night! And all the shared celebrations! It was my birthday present to see your concert!” one fan wrote.

“Your phenomenal singing is only paralleled by your stunning beauty. You’re so pretty,” another stated.

“You are a freaking legend,” a third comment read.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Rimes has seemingly been loving all of her recent performances and even opened up about showing her fans a brand new side of her with her songwriting, which she claims she’s just started tapping into.

“The LeAnn Rimes that’s done all the things I’ve done, it’s fantastic, but there’s this other side that’s just LeAnn, this songwriter that’s just developing. And I think this next record will be the first thing that is what I feel like arriving in my skin, speaking volumes to who I am,” she told The Aspen Times.

Meanwhile, fans can keep up with LeAnn Rimes’ busy life and career by following the singer and actress on her social media accounts.